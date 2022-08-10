You'll only have to turn in one squad to get this special card.

A 94-rated Premium FUTTIES version of Kevin-Prince Boateng from Hertha Berlin was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Aug. 7. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Boateng’s original 78-rated gold version skills received a massive upgrade for this Premium FUTTIES card. EA increased his Physical (+22), Pace (+21), Defending (+21), Shooting (+18), Dribbling (+17), and Passing (+16). Also taking his skill moves and weak foot to five stars.

To complete this FUTTIES Winner Boateng SBC, you’ll have to turn in a single squad that needs to be an 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. It will cost players from around 53,400 to 55,000 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

You’ll have until Aug. 14 to build that squad. Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Winner Kevin-Prince Boateng SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete FUTTIES Winner Boateng SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team