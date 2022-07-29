You'll have to turn in two squads to get this card.

A 94-rated FUTTIES version of Nicolò Barella from Internazionale was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

The devs greatly upgraded Barella’s Shooting (+20), Passing (+17), Defending (+16), Pace (+16), Physical (+12), and Dribbling (+12). He has high skills and it’s a great card even at this late stage of the game.

You can apply the anchor chemistry style if you use this card in your team. It will further improve Barella’s Physical (+7), Pace (+5), and Defending (+5) and maximize his Sprint Speed, Jumping, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.

If you are interested in getting this Premium FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Italy and Serie A TIM. The first squad needs to be 85-rated with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one Italian player. The second squad requires an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Serie A.

If you build these squads from scratch, together they will be priced around 209,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 219,750 on Xbox, and 227,050 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. Any player who completes both squads will also receive a small rare mixed players pack and a small prime gold players pack on top of the FUTTIES Barella card.

You have until Aug. 5 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Nicolò Barella SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete FUTTIES Winner Barella SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Italy

GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)

81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CDM: 82-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach) CDM: 88-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio)

88-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) LW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 92-rated Future Stars Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

Serie A TIM