How to complete FUTTIES Thiago Mendes SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Thiago Mendes from Lyon to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Mendes’ first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between a 77-rated Thiago Mendes and 75-rated Todibo two days ago to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Mendes won.

EA generally upgraded all of Mendes’ skills, including Shooting (+21), Dribbling (+19), Physical (+19), Passing (+18), Pace (+18), and Defending (+18), when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version.

He has high stats with all skills being 88 and above, including a 96-rated Dribbling and a 94-rated Physical. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the Shadow hunter style, you’ll increase his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6), which will maximize his Sprint Speed.

This SBC costs around 145,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 175,000 on Xbox, and 182,450 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in threen squads: Olympique Lyonnais, Ligue 1, and Top Form. You’ll have until Aug. 25 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Mendes.

Here are all the conditions you need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Thiago Mendes SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Olympique Lyonnais 80-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Lyon. Ligue 1 82-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1. Top Form 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Team of the Week (Inform) or TOTS player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Thiago Mendes, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Olympique Lyonnais

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) RB: Otávio Monteiro 80-rated (Porto)

Otávio Monteiro 80-rated (Porto) CM: John Fleck 77-rated (Sheffield United)

John Fleck 77-rated (Sheffield United) CM: Fransérgio Barbosa 77-rated (Braga)

Fransérgio Barbosa 77-rated (Braga) CM: Otávio Santos 77-rated (Bordeaux)

Otávio Santos 77-rated (Bordeaux) LW: Ryan Fraser 79-rated (Newcastle United)

Ryan Fraser 79-rated (Newcastle United) RW: Matt Ritchie 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Matt Ritchie 77-rated (Newcastle United) ST: Oliver McBurnie 75-rated (Sheffield United)

Ligue 1

GK: Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice) LB: Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Daniele Rugani 80-rated (Rennes)

Daniele Rugani 80-rated (Rennes) CB: Jason Denayer 79-rated (Lyon)

Jason Denayer 79-rated (Lyon) RB: Léo Dubois 79-rated (Lyon)

Léo Dubois 79-rated (Lyon) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RM: Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CAM: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal) CAM: Valentin Rongier 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Valentin Rongier 80-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Álvaro Borja Morata 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Top Form