How to complete FUTTIES Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players with the first set of previous promo cards that were released with the beginning of the FUTTIES promo.

If you complete this SBC, you’ll have to choose one out of three players. This pack features cards from FUT Freeze, FUT Birthday, Future Stars, Headliners, Ones to Watch, Record Breakers, RTTF, Rulebreakers, Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), and more. You can see the full list here.

That said, there are a lot of dead picks that could appear in your pack. But you also have a slim chance of packing one of the best cards in the game, such as TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo 98-rated and TOTY Robert Lewandowski 98-rated. If you’re interested in completing the FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 30 chemistry. It will be available for two weeks and is repeatable, but your reward will always be an untradeable item.

You’ll spend around 75,000 FUT coins on Xbox and 90,000 FUT coins on PC and PlayStation if you buy all the players required. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.