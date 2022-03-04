How to complete FUT Birthday Mkhitaruam SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA has added the first FUT Birthday-themed SBC to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and it’s a 91-rated FUT Birthday version of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Roma.

Even though it’s FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary celebration, players will be gifted with new player items with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot across the two-week promotion.

New FUT Birthday Player SBC

🇦🇲91 Henrikh Mkhitaryanhttps://t.co/6MKvKNHwMi pic.twitter.com/F7syHgphpo — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) March 4, 2022

Mkhitaryan’s original 83-rated gold version already had a five-star weak foot, so now his skill move was raised to five stars as well. He also received an overall upgrade that slightly increased his Passing (+9), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+8), Physical (+6), Defending (+6), and Pace (+5).

He already has high-rated skills, but you can apply the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace (+9) and Shooting (+6) and maximize his Finishing, Volleys, and Pace stats.

To get this FUT Birthday Mkhitaryan card, you’ll have to complete two squads: Serie A TIM and Top Form. Neither of the squads requires you to turn in any special cards, only an Inform one.

The first segment asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. The second one needs to be an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card.

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 233,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 234,950 on Xbox, and 243,600 FUT coins on PC. You’ll also receive a rare mixed player pack and a rare electrum players pack besides the 91-rated FUT Birthday version of Mkhitaryan.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete FUT Birthday Henrikh Mkhitaryan SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Serie A TIM

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CM: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) CM: 85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) LW: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) ST: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg)

Top Form