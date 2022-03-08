How to complete FUT Birthday Mavididi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Turn in two squads to get this card and two player packs.

EA Sports added today a new 88-rated FUT Birthday version of Stephy Mavididi from Montpellier. You can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player items featured in this promotion will get either their skill moves or weak foot upgraded to five stars as a celebration of FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary. In Mavididi’s case, he had his weak foot raised from two to five stars when compared to his 76-rated gold version.

His overall rating upgrade also increased his Passing (+19), Shooting (+15), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+13), Physical (+9), and Pace (+5). The devs only made him better at what he was already good at.

We recommend you apply the hawk chemistry style to boost his Shooting (+7), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5) even further. This will maximize Mavididi’s Sprint Speed and his Shot Power stats, which are important for his left-midfielder position.

You’ll have to turn in two different squads to get this card: England and Ligue 1. The first solution asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one English player. The second one has to be an 85-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1.

If you build both squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 135,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 138,950 on Xbox, and 143,200 FUT coins on PC. Besides the FUT Birthday Mavididi, you’ll be rewarded a premium electrum players pack and a premium mixed players pack.

You have one week, until March 15, to get all the cards you need and complete this SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to build both squads required to complete FUT Birthday Stephy Mavididi SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

England

GK: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) LWB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) RWB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

League 1