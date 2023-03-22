How to complete FUT Ballers Luis Díaz SBC and upgrade it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

One squad and one objective for two cards.

Players can get two FUT Baller versions of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) and an objective in-game.

Díaz is part of the FUT Baller promo in FIFA 23 in which the featured players are released only through SBCs and objectives and can receive a future upgrade once both are completed.

The upgrade comes after you can get Díaz’s 86-rated card by completing his SBC and then you can do the objective using the SBC card to receive the 88-rated upgraded version.

How to complete FUT Ballers Luis Díaz SBC

You’ll only have to turn in an 83-rated squad with at least 11 players plus one player from Liverpool. The price for this segment range between 36,600 to 40,400 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on.

You’ll receive an 86-rated Baller Díaz card from the SBC. Its skill ratings range from 79 and 92, except for the 35-rated Defending. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot, plus his AcceleRATE type is Controlled.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Baller Luis Díaz SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

GK: 81-rated Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

81-rated Mehdi Taremi (Porto) LB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CB: 81-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

81-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

83-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 84-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

84-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CM: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CM: 81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica)

81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LF: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) RF: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

How to upgrade FUT Ballers Luis Díaz’s card

After you build the SBC and get the Díaz’s 86-rated FUT Ballers version, you can complete the Ball with Luis objective and get the upgraded 88-rated version.

The objective is a part of the Play to Style set that will reward players with an 89-rated FUT Baller Mason Mount after completing three other objectives that upgrade other FUT Baller players such as Díaz.

Here is the objective: Score a Finesse goal in five separate matches using FUT Ballers Luis Díaz in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

The devs increased Díaz’s Dribbling (+4), Shooting (+3), Defending (+2), Pace (+1), Physical (+1), and Passing (+1) for the 88-rated version when compared to his 86-rated card you receive with the SBC and his AcceleRATE changed to Explosive.

Both the SBC and the objective will expire after March 31.