How to complete FUT Ballers Bamford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA made a new addition for everyone participating in the FUT Ballers event. Players can get an 85-rated and an 88-rated version of Patrick Bamford from Leeds United in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) and an objective.

The FUT Baller promo releases players through SBCs and objectives that can receive a future upgrade once both are completed in FIFA 23. You need to complete Bamford’s SBC first before you can complete his objective using the SBC card to receive the 88-rated upgraded version.

How to complete FUT Ballers Bamford SBC

This FUT Baller SBC only requires an 82-rated squad with at least 11 players, one TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. If you build this segment from scratch, you’ll spend around 28,700 to 33,550 FUT coins across the available platforms.

Compared to Bamford’s original 78-rated gold version, his Dribbling (+15), Passing (+8), Defending (+6), Pace (+5), Shooting (+5), and Physical (+3) were generally increased. He also has three-star skill moves and weak foot.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Baller Patrick Bamford SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

GK: 81-rated Rafael Tolói (Atalanta)

81-rated Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) CB: 81-rated Antonín Barák (Fiorentina)

81-rated Antonín Barák (Fiorentina) CB: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CB: 81-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

81-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) CDM: 82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CDM: 81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) LM: 84-rated TOTW David Neres (Benfica)

84-rated TOTW David Neres (Benfica) RM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) CAM: 81-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga)

81-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga) ST: 81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

How to upgrade FUT Ballers Bamford’s card

Once you turn in that squad and get the 85-rated FUT Ballers card, you can then complete his objective in-game using the card and receive Bamford’s upgraded 88-rated version.

The objective is a part of the Play to Style set that will reward players with an 88-rated FUT Baller Mason Mount after completing three other objectives that upgrade other FUT Baller players such as Bamford.

Here is the objective: Score a goal in four separate matches using FUT Ballers Patrick Bamford in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

The devs increased Bamford’s Dribbling (+11), Passing (+4), Shooting (+3), Pace (+3), Defending (+2), and Physical (+1) for the 88-rated version when compared to his 85-rated card you receive with the SBC.

Both the SBC and the objective will expire after March 31.