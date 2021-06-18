How to complete FOF Path to Glory Grealish SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory version of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Grealish’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The other one is a TOTY Honourable version. He’s one of the England players in the FOF Path to Glory promo and will receive an upgrade depending on how many wins the Italian national team gets during the Euro World Cup.

EA has greatly increased all of Grealish’s skills, including Pace (+17), Shooting (+16), Passing (+13), Physical (+12), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+11), when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.

He has high stats that make him a great card despite the possible upgrade. He also has a three-star weak foot and four-star skill moves. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+5), Shooting (+5), and Pace (+5), which maximize several of his stats, such as Acceleration, Shot Power, and Long Shot.

This SBC costs around 286,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 327,900 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (498,450 FUT coins). This card can also make strong links with amazing cards such as 96-rated TOTS Kane, 94-rated TOTY Alexander-Arnold, and 94-rated FOF Path to Glory Foden.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Premier League, National Duty, and 85-rated Squad. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from England. The third and final segment only asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry.

You’ll have until June 25 to complete these squads and receive the card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Path to Glory Jack Grealish SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Premier League

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) LWB: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RWB: Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari)

Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari) CM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Raúl Jimenez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Raúl Jimenez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Rodrigo United 82-rated (Leeds United)

National Duty

GK: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) RM: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Asenal)

Bernd Leno 85-rated (Asenal) CAM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

85-Rated Squad