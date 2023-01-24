How to complete Flashback Pogba SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in four squads to get this special card.

EA added an 90-rated Flashback version of Paul Pogba from Juventus to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Flashback versions highlight a specific moment in the featured player’s career or in the FIFA gaming franchise. With the new Team of the Year (TOTY) names revealed, EA is celebrating Pogba’s inclusion in the FIFA 16 TOTY edition.

The devs focused the upgrade on Pogba’s Defending (+18), Pace (+14), and Physical (+11), in addition to his Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Passing (+4) when comparing to his 85-rated gold version.

There are four different squads needed to complete this Flashback Pogba SBC: Juventus, France, Serie A, and 88-rated Squad. Here are each condition and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Juventus 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Juventus. Mixed players pack France 86-rated squad that has no less than one French player. Prime mixed players pack Serie A 87-rated team with at least one player from Serie A. Prime electrum players pack 88-rated Squad Just an 88-rated squad. Rare electrum players pack

You’ll spend around 582,750 FUT coins on consoles and 601,100 on PC if you build these four squads from scratch. This Flashback SBC will expire after Feb. 24, so you have until next week to complete everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Paul Pogba SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Paul Pogba SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Juventus

GK: 84-rated TOTW Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen)

84-rated TOTW Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen) LB: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) CB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RB: 82-rated Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro (Porto)

82-rated Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro (Porto) CM: 81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CM: 82-rated Sergi Darder (RCD Espanyol)

82-rated Sergi Darder (RCD Espanyol) LW: 82-rated André Onana (Internazionale)

82-rated André Onana (Internazionale) RW: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) ST: 82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

France

GK: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 88-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

88-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlética de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlética de Madrid) RB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LW: 88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale) RW: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 88-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

Serie A

GK: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LB: 88-rated Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

88-rated Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) CB: 88-rated TOTW Paulo Dybala (Roma)

88-rated TOTW Paulo Dybala (Roma) CB: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) RB: 88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CDM: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CM: 87-rated TOTW Hamari Traoré (Rennes)

87-rated TOTW Hamari Traoré (Rennes) CM: 84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) LW: 88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) RW: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) ST: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

88-rated Squad