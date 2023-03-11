How to complete February POTM Berghuis SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be available for a month.

The best Eredivisie player of February was selected and it is Ajax’s Steven Berghuis. EA granted this player an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly, and Berghuis was selected out of a few other players.

Berghuis’s skills in this POTM version range from 77 to 89, except for his 47-rated Defending. The devs made a general upgrade to his Physical (+8), Pace (+7), Defending (+7), Shooting (+6), Passing (+6), and Dribbling (+6).

This Eredivisie POTM SBC requires two different segments: Netherlands and Top Form. The first one asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one player from the Netherlands, while the second requires an 83-rated squad plus one TOTW (Inform) card.

You’ll end up spending close to 47,700 FUT coins on consoles and 51,900 FUT coins on PC, depending on how many cards you buy for the squads. Each squad also rewards players with their own player pack, so you’ll earn a gold pack and a premium gold pack.

The SBC will be available for one whole month, until April 3, for players to complete. You can use this time to craft as many cards as you can and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Steven Berghuis SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to get the February POTM Berghuis SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Netherlands

GK: 81-rated Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

81-rated Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) LB: 81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) CB: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) CB: 81-rated Marc Bartra (Trabzonspor)

81-rated Marc Bartra (Trabzonspor) RB: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen) RM: 81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale)

81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale) ST: 80-rated Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

Top Form