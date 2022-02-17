How to complete Feb. 17’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have one week to get all the player packs.

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Feb. 24 to complete four squads: Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco, Valencia vs. Barcelona, Leeds United vs. Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia M’gladbach.

The Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco squad, for example, asks for a series of conditions to be met. You’ll need to turn in a 74-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, four different leagues, and one player from Ligue 1. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium mixed players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco 74-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, four different leagues, and one player from Ligue 1. Premium mixed players pack Valencia vs. Barcelona 76-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, six different nationalities, three Spanish players, and two players from LaLiga. Jumbo premium gold players pack Leeds United vs. Manchester United 78-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus two rare cards, at least five different clubs, two players from Premier League, and one player from both Leeds United and Manchester United. Prime electrum players pack Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia M’gladbach 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four players from the same league, and one player from both Borussia Dortmund and Borussia M’gladbach. Small rare gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 24,650 to 34,600 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Feb. 17’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: 70-rated Nikola Katić (HNK Hajduk Split)

70-rated Nikola Katić (HNK Hajduk Split) CB: 71-rated Josip Vuković (HNK Hajduk Split)

71-rated Josip Vuković (HNK Hajduk Split) CB: 69-rated Srđan Grahovac (SK Rapid Wien)

69-rated Srđan Grahovac (SK Rapid Wien) LM: 67-rated Luka Menalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

67-rated Luka Menalo (Dinamo Zagreb) CM: 68-rated Bartol Franjic (Dinamo Zagreb)

68-rated Bartol Franjic (Dinamo Zagreb) CM: 70-rated Ivan Ljubić (SK Sturm Graz)

70-rated Ivan Ljubić (SK Sturm Graz) RM: 65-rated Philipp Huspek (SK Sturm Graz)

65-rated Philipp Huspek (SK Sturm Graz) LW: 81-rated Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

81-rated Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) RW: 67-rated Dominik Reiter (SCR Altach)

67-rated Dominik Reiter (SCR Altach) ST: 81-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna)

Valencia vs. Barcelona

GK: 78-rated Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

78-rated Alfredo Talavera (Pumas) LB: 75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers)

75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers) CB: 76-rated Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

76-rated Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) CB: 80-rated Embarba (RCD Espanyol)

80-rated Embarba (RCD Espanyol) RB: 77-rated Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad)

77-rated Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) LM: 81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale)

81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale) CM: 77-rated Roberto Gagliardini (Internazionale)

77-rated Roberto Gagliardini (Internazionale) CM: 78-rated Matias Vecino (Internzaionale)

78-rated Matias Vecino (Internzaionale) RM: 81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) CF: 80-rated Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale)

80-rated Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale) ST: 81-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale)

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

GK: 75-rated Fabian Delph (Everton)

75-rated Fabian Delph (Everton) LB: 75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers)

75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers) CB: 79-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

79-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 76-rated Ben White (Arsenal)

76-rated Ben White (Arsenal) RB: 81-rated Reece James (Chelsea)

81-rated Reece James (Chelsea) CM: 75-rated Ryan Jack (Rangers)

75-rated Ryan Jack (Rangers) CM: 76-rated Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United)

76-rated Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) CM: 81-rated Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)

81-rated Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) LW: 76-rated Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow)

76-rated Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) RW: 78-rated Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow)

78-rated Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow) ST: 75-rated Alexandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia M’gladbach