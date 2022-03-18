How to complete Fantasy Tonali SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three segments to get this card.

Players can get an 89-rated Fantasy Sandro Tonali from Milan in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

The Fantasy promo was released today and will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players and will apply a +1 overall upgrade considering 15 games after April 1. Every five games EA will analyze if they met a certain condition to receive the upgrade and Tonali is one of them.

New Fantasy FUT Player SBC

EA upgraded all of Tonali’s skills and left him with generally balanced-rated skills all ranging from 84 to 90. You’ll notice that the devs increased his Shooting (+15), Passing (+13), Dribbling (+12), Defending (+12), Physical (+11), and Pace (+10) when compared to his 77-rated gold version.

You can further boost his Pace (+8) and Defending (+8) by applying the shadow chemistry style. Those are essential skills for his central-defending midfielder position and will also maximize his Sprint Speed and Sliding Tackle stats.

Here is the list of all the three squads you need to complete plus their respective conditions and rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Rossoneri 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Milan. Small rare mixed players pack Italy 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Italian player. Small prime gold players pack Serie A TIM 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than a player from Serie A. Rare mixed players pack

If you build these segments from scratch, you’ll have to spend around 244,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 238,150 on Xbox, and 257,550 on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be available until March 25, which should be plenty of time to complete all squads.

Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete Fantasy Sandro Tonali SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Rossoneri

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) RB: 84-rated TOTW Christian Günter (Freiburg)

84-rated TOTW Christian Günter (Freiburg) CDM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CDM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CAM: 83-rated TOTW Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart)

83-rated TOTW Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) CAM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CAM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

Italy

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) CB: 84-rated Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 85-rated Luíz Jorginho (Chelsea)

85-rated Luíz Jorginho (Chelsea) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) ST: 86-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Serie A TIM