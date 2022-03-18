How to complete Fantasy Simon’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The first Fantasy set of objectives will reward players who complete an 88-rated version of Moses Simon from Nantes in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
This promotion will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players and will apply a +1 overall upgrade considering 15 games starting April 1. Every five games EA will analyze if they met a certain condition to receive the upgrade and Simon is eligible for it.
If you look at his original 75-rated gold version, you’ll notice that the devs increased his Passing (+20), Shooting (+16), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+9), and Pace (+3).
You’ll have until the end of the promotion, April 1, to get this card. It’s when the +1 upgrade scenarios will start to be considered for all Fantasy player items. To get this card, you’ll need to complete four objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings mode.
Here are all the four objectives you have to complete in order to get Fantasy Moses Simon:
- Fine Winner: Score using a Forward in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2,000 coins each (including subs).
- Through Space: Assist five goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2,000 coins each (including subs).
- Winning Work: Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs).
- Signed to Score: Score in 10 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs).