How to complete Fantasy Simon’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is the first set of Fantasy objectives.

The first Fantasy set of objectives will reward players who complete an 88-rated version of Moses Simon from Nantes in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This promotion will follow the domestic league matches of the selected players and will apply a +1 overall upgrade considering 15 games starting April 1. Every five games EA will analyze if they met a certain condition to receive the upgrade and Simon is eligible for it.

New Fantasy FUT Objective

If you look at his original 75-rated gold version, you’ll notice that the devs increased his Passing (+20), Shooting (+16), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+9), and Pace (+3).

You’ll have until the end of the promotion, April 1, to get this card. It’s when the +1 upgrade scenarios will start to be considered for all Fantasy player items. To get this card, you’ll need to complete four objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings mode.

Here are all the four objectives you have to complete in order to get Fantasy Moses Simon: