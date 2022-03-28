How to complete Fantasy Madueke SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

An addition to the Fantasy promotion was made on March 26 and it’s an 87-rated version of Noni Madueke from PSV that players can get by completing a squad-build challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The selected players from this promotion can get up to three +1 overall upgrades depending on certain conditions based on their presence and performance in their domestic league games. After April 1, EA will analyze every five matches if they will receive the upgrade considering a total of 15 games.

You’ll notice that EA made high upgrades to his Physical (+18), Shooting (+16), Passing (+13), Defending (+10), and Dribbling (+9). This is a great card with skill ratings ranging from 80 to 94, except for his 46-rated Defending, which he won’t use much in the field.

You can further increase his Shooting (+8) and Passing (+7) if you apply the deadeye chemistry style. His Short Passing and Shot Power stats will be maximized in the process. His four-star skill moves and weak foot will also be useful for his game-play.

Those interested in getting this card will have to complete two squads: Eredivisie and National Duty. The first solution has to be an 82-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, have at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Eredivisie. The second one requires an 83-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than an English player.

If you buy all the necessary players on the FUT market, you’ll spend from around 30,550 to 31,400 FUT coins. This SBC will be available until April 2, so you’ll have enough time to craft some cards. You’ll also receive a small electrum players pack and a small gold players pack.

Here are the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete Fantasy Noni Madueke SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Eredivisie

GK: 82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

81-rated Benjamin André (Lille)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

80-rated Philipp Max (PSV)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

81-rated Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain)

82-rated Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

National Duty