How to complete End of an Era Di María SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four squads to get this card.

EA released a 96-rated End of an Era version of Ángel Di María from Paris Saint-Germain in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version of FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. In Di María’s case, he has left Paris Saint-Germain after seven season with the French team and is currently with no club.

Di María already has four other special cards: three Team of the Week (TOTW) cards and one Numbers Up version. The End of an Era card is the highest-rated version, however. If you compare this card to his original 84-rated gold card, you’ll notice that his Physical (+14), Pace (+13), Dribbling (+10), Passing (+10), Shooting (+10), and Defending (+9) were greatly increased.

The upgrade balanced his skills leaving all of them ranging from 83 to 97, except for Di María’s 57-rated Defending. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase his Physical (+5), Shooting (+5), and Pace (+3).

Since you can’t trade this card, you can use it on your team. It can make perfect and strong links with other Paris Saint-Germain players such as Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

What you need to do to complete End of an Era Di María SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This End of an Era SBC requires players to build four squads: PSG, Ligue 1, 87-rated Squad, and 88-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the untradeable End of an Era Di María card:

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Small prime gold players pack Ligue 1 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, and no less than one Ligue 1 player. Rare mixed players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Premium mixed players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum. Prime electrum players pack

Buying all the necessary cards for these squads combined will cost around 439,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 427,000 on Xbox, 485,900 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This SBC will only expire after one month, so you have until July 10 to craft cards, spend fewer FUT coins, and to complete this End of an Era squad-building challenge.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Ángel Di María SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

PSG

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) CB: 85-rated TOTW Joel Matip (Liverpool)

85-rated TOTW Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) CAM: 85-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

85-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) CAM: 86-rated Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool)

86-rated Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool) ST: 84-rated Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Ligue 1

GK: 94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes)

94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (Burnley)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (Burnley) CM: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M'gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M'gladbach) CM: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) CM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) LW: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

87-Rated Squad

GK: 94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes)

94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M'gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M'gladbach) CB: 92-rated TOTS Mike Maignan (Milan)

92-rated TOTS Mike Maignan (Milan) RB: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

88-Rated Squad