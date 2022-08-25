How to complete Aug. 25’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It's a great way to get several player packs.

FIFA fans can get several player packs starting today by completing the Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some upcoming matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. The Piemonte Calcio vs. Roma segment’s match was featured in a Showdown duo SBC this week, for example.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club.

The Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least four clubs, three players from the same leagues, and one player from Major League Soccer. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium electrum players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Sept. 1, to complete four squads: Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC, Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Piemonte Calcio vs. Roma FC, and Bayern München vs. Borussia M’gladbach.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least four clubs, three players from the same leagues, and one player from Major League Soccer. Premium electrum players pack Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no less than one rare card, five players from the same nation, and one player from both Stade de Reims and Olympique Lyonnais. Jumbo premium gold pack Piemonte Calcio vs. Roma FC 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four players from the same league, five different clubs plus one player from both Piemonte Calcio and Roma. Prime electrum players pack Bayern München vs. Borussia M’gladbach 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, a maximum of three players from the same league, no less than two rare cards, two players from Bundesliga, and one player from both Bayern Munich and Borussia M’gladbach. Rare mixed players pack

EA will also grant players who complete all four squads a rare mega pack as a reward. You’ll spend around 65,700 to 106,350 FUT coins in total for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Aug. 25’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Aug. 25’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC

GK: 81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP)

81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP) LB: 75-rated Mendes Rodrigues (Olympiacos CFP)

75-rated Mendes Rodrigues (Olympiacos CFP) CB: 75-rated Sokratis Dioudis (Panathinaikos)

75-rated Sokratis Dioudis (Panathinaikos) CB: 75-rated Sverrir Ingi Ingason (PAOK)

75-rated Sverrir Ingi Ingason (PAOK) RB: 76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP)

76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP) CDM: 77-rated Mady Camara (Olympiacos CFP)

77-rated Mady Camara (Olympiacos CFP) CDM: 75-rated Stefan Schwab (PAOK)

75-rated Stefan Schwab (PAOK) CAM: 76-rated Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens)

76-rated Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) CAM: 75-rated Ryan Gauld (Whitecaps)

75-rated Ryan Gauld (Whitecaps) ST: 79-rated Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos CFP)

79-rated Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos CFP) ST: 77-rated Tiquinho Soares (Olympiacos CFP)

Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais

GK: 79-rated Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

79-rated Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor) LB: 75-rated Filip Novák (Fenerbahçe)

75-rated Filip Novák (Fenerbahçe) CB: 77-rated Lucas Biglia (Başakşehir)

77-rated Lucas Biglia (Başakşehir) CB: 75-rated Serdar Aziz (Fenerbahçe)

75-rated Serdar Aziz (Fenerbahçe) RB: 75-rated Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor)

75-rated Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor) CDM: 80-rated Sérgio Oliveira (Galatasaray)

80-rated Sérgio Oliveira (Galatasaray) CDM: 76-rated İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe) CAM: 76-rated Dimitrios Pelkas (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated Dimitrios Pelkas (Fenerbahçe) CAM: 78-rated Moussa Sissoko (Nantes)

78-rated Moussa Sissoko (Nantes) CAM: 75-rated Mahmoud Hassan (Trabzonspor)

75-rated Mahmoud Hassan (Trabzonspor) ST: 79-rated Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray)

Piemonte Calcio vs. Roma FC

GK: 80-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma)

80-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma) LB: 76-rated Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

76-rated Zaidu Sanusi (Porto) CB: 78-rated Bryan Cristante (Roma)

78-rated Bryan Cristante (Roma) CB: 75-rated Fábio Cardoso (Porto)

75-rated Fábio Cardoso (Porto) RB: 77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto)

77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto) LM: 77-rated Shoya Nakajima (Porto)

77-rated Shoya Nakajima (Porto) CM: 77-rated Adel Taarabt (Benfica)

77-rated Adel Taarabt (Benfica) CM: 81-rated Pizzi (Benfica)

81-rated Pizzi (Benfica) RM: 81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP)

81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP) CF: 79-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga)

79-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga) ST: 79-rated Taremi (Porto)

Bayern München vs. Borussia M’gladbach