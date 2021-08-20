How to complete Aug. 19’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until Thursday, Aug. 26 to complete four squads: FC Twente vs. Ajax, Roma FC vs. Fiorentina, Athletic Club vs. Barcelona, and Arsenal vs. Chelsea. A new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to small prime gold players pack.

FC Twente vs. Ajax SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least three players from the same club, five different nationalities, and one player from Eredivisie. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a jumbo premium gold pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward FC Twente vs Ajax 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least three players from the same club, five different nationalities, and one player from Eredivisie Jumbo premium gold pack Roma FC vs Fiorentina 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, a maximum of three leagues, and at least one player from both Roma and Fiorentina. Prime electrum players pack Athletic Club vs Barcelona 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same nation, at least four different clubs, and at least one player from both Athletic Club and Barcelona. Rare mixed players pack Arsenal vs Chelsea 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of three different leagues, and at least one player from both Arsenal and Chelsea. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 66,000 to 92,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

FC Twente vs. Ajax

GK: Kenneth Vermeer 76-rated (Cincinnati)

Kenneth Vermeer 76-rated (Cincinnati) LB: Kieran Gibbs 75-rated (Inter Miami)

Kieran Gibbs 75-rated (Inter Miami) CB: Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ)

Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ) CB: Yeimar Andrade 76-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Yeimar Andrade 76-rated (Seattle Sounders) RB: Pablo Bonilla 60-rated (Portland Timbers)

Pablo Bonilla 60-rated (Portland Timbers) CDM: Mauricio Pereyra 76-rated (Orlando City)

Mauricio Pereyra 76-rated (Orlando City) CDM: Diego Chará 75-rated (Portland Timber)

Diego Chará 75-rated (Portland Timber) CM: Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (LA Galaxy)

Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (LA Galaxy) LW: Sebastián Blanco 76-rated (Portland Timbers)

Sebastián Blanco 76-rated (Portland Timbers) RW: Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers)

Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers) ST: Gustavo Bou 76-rated (New England)

Roma FC vs. Fiorentina

GK: Timo Horn 77-rated (Köln)

Timo Horn 77-rated (Köln) CB: Robin Knoche 76-rated (Union Berlin)

Robin Knoche 76-rated (Union Berlin) CB: Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Jordan Veretout 79-rated (Roma)

Jordan Veretout 79-rated (Roma) LWB: Maximilian Mittelstädt 76-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Maximilian Mittelstädt 76-rated (Hertha Berlin) RWB: Miguel Layún 76-rated (America)

Miguel Layún 76-rated (America) CM: Sebastian Rudy 77-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Sebastian Rudy 77-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: Jorge Hernández 77-rated (Pachuca)

Jorge Hernández 77-rated (Pachuca) CM: Luis Montes 75-rated (León)

Luis Montes 75-rated (León) ST: Henry Martín 75-rated (América)

Henry Martín 75-rated (América) ST: Federico Viñas 75-rated (América)

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: César Montes 75-rated (Rayados)

César Montes 75-rated (Rayados) CB: Alexander Schwolow 79-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Alexander Schwolow 79-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Robin Knoche 76-rated (Union Berlin)

Robin Knoche 76-rated (Union Berlin) LM: Jesús Gallardo 76-rated (Rayados)

Jesús Gallardo 76-rated (Rayados) CM: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)

Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados) CM: Andrés Iniesta Luján 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta Luján 81-rated (Vissel Kobe) RM: Puertas Díaz 77-rated (Granada)

Puertas Díaz 77-rated (Granada) CAM: Carlos Rodríguez 75-rated (Rayados)

Carlos Rodríguez 75-rated (Rayados) ST: Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados)

Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados) ST: Raúl García 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Arsenal vs. Chelsea