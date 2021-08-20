How to complete Aug. 19’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.
The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.
You’ll have until Thursday, Aug. 26 to complete four squads: FC Twente vs. Ajax, Roma FC vs. Fiorentina, Athletic Club vs. Barcelona, and Arsenal vs. Chelsea. A new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to small prime gold players pack.
FC Twente vs. Ajax SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least three players from the same club, five different nationalities, and one player from Eredivisie. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a jumbo premium gold pack.
Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|FC Twente vs Ajax
|75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least three players from the same club, five different nationalities, and one player from Eredivisie
|Jumbo premium gold pack
|Roma FC vs Fiorentina
|77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, a maximum of three leagues, and at least one player from both Roma and Fiorentina.
|Prime electrum players pack
|Athletic Club vs Barcelona
|79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same nation, at least four different clubs, and at least one player from both Athletic Club and Barcelona.
|Rare mixed players pack
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of three different leagues, and at least one player from both Arsenal and Chelsea.
|Premium gold players pack
EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 66,000 to 92,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
FC Twente vs. Ajax
- GK: Kenneth Vermeer 76-rated (Cincinnati)
- LB: Kieran Gibbs 75-rated (Inter Miami)
- CB: Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ)
- CB: Yeimar Andrade 76-rated (Seattle Sounders)
- RB: Pablo Bonilla 60-rated (Portland Timbers)
- CDM: Mauricio Pereyra 76-rated (Orlando City)
- CDM: Diego Chará 75-rated (Portland Timber)
- CM: Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (LA Galaxy)
- LW: Sebastián Blanco 76-rated (Portland Timbers)
- RW: Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers)
- ST: Gustavo Bou 76-rated (New England)
Roma FC vs. Fiorentina
- GK: Timo Horn 77-rated (Köln)
- CB: Robin Knoche 76-rated (Union Berlin)
- CB: Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)
- CB: Jordan Veretout 79-rated (Roma)
- LWB: Maximilian Mittelstädt 76-rated (Hertha Berlin)
- RWB: Miguel Layún 76-rated (America)
- CM: Sebastian Rudy 77-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CM: Jorge Hernández 77-rated (Pachuca)
- CM: Luis Montes 75-rated (León)
- ST: Henry Martín 75-rated (América)
- ST: Federico Viñas 75-rated (América)
Athletic Club vs. Barcelona
- GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CB: César Montes 75-rated (Rayados)
- CB: Alexander Schwolow 79-rated (Hertha Berlin)
- CB: Robin Knoche 76-rated (Union Berlin)
- LM: Jesús Gallardo 76-rated (Rayados)
- CM: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)
- CM: Andrés Iniesta Luján 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)
- RM: Puertas Díaz 77-rated (Granada)
- CAM: Carlos Rodríguez 75-rated (Rayados)
- ST: Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados)
- ST: Raúl García 80-rated (Athletic Club)
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
- GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- LB: Marcos Alonso 81-rated (Chelsea)
- CB: Lewis Dunk 78-rated (Brighton)
- CB: Benjamin Hübner 77-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)
- RB: Benjamin Henrichs 76-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CDM: Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Arsenal)
- CDM: Kevin Strootman 77-rated (Cagliari)
- CAM: Davy Pröpper 76-rated (PSV)
- CAM: Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV)
- CAM: João Pedro 79-rated (Cagliari)
- ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)