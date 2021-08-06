How to complete 90+ Upgrade x5 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new 80+ Upgrade x5 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with five 90-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

It’s a good time to complete this SBC since there are nearly 100 special cards from past FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promos, such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), Summer Stars, and Future Stars, available in packs at the moment and new amazing ones being released.

The 90+ Upgrade x5 SBC will be live for six days and is non-repeatable. If you want to complete it, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Gold squad, Rare Gold squad, and 85-rated squad. The first segment requires all players to be gold and a 40 chemistry minimum. The second one asks for 11 rare and gold players with 40 chemistry minimum. The third and final solution must be an 85-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card.

You’ll spend around 127,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 128,000 on Xbox consoles, and around 145,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all of the cards required for the solution. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 90+ Upgrade x5 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Gold squad

GK: Serkan Kirintili 75-rated (Alanyaspor)

Serkan Kirintili 75-rated (Alanyaspor) LB: Owen Wijndal 77-rated (AZ)

Owen Wijndal 77-rated (AZ) CB: Lucas Zelarayán 76-rated (Columbus Crew)

Lucas Zelarayán 76-rated (Columbus Crew) CB: Merih Demiral 76-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Merih Demiral 76-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Łukasz Skorupski 76-rated (Bologna)

Łukasz Skorupski 76-rated (Bologna) CM: Davy Pröpper 76-rated (PSV)

Davy Pröpper 76-rated (PSV) CM: Ryan Thomas 75-rated (PSV)

Ryan Thomas 75-rated (PSV) CM: Jakub Błaszczykowski 75-rated (Wisła Kraków)

Jakub Błaszczykowski 75-rated (Wisła Kraków) LW: Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga)

Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga) RW: Fei Nanduo 75-rated (Guangzhou)

Fei Nanduo 75-rated (Guangzhou) ST: Alan Carvalho77-rated (Guangzhou)

Rare Gold squad

GK: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: Ignacio Piatti 78-rated (Racing Club)

Ignacio Piatti 78-rated (Racing Club) CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Jorman Campuzano 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Jorman Campuzano 75-rated (Boca Juniors) RB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) LM: Cristian Pavón 79-rated (Boca Juniors)

Cristian Pavón 79-rated (Boca Juniors) CM: Cristian Pellerano 75-rated (Independiente)

Cristian Pellerano 75-rated (Independiente) CM: Enzo Pérez 80-rated (River Plate)

Enzo Pérez 80-rated (River Plate) RM: Ciro Rius 75-rated (Defensa)

Ciro Rius 75-rated (Defensa) ST: Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional)

Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional) ST: Matías Suárez 78-rated (River Plate)

85-rated squad