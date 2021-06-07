How to complete 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is your chance to get a great TOTS card.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports added a 90+ Deluxe Team of the Season (TOTS) Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a TOTS Player rated 90 or above overall in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The player will be from one of the major leagues released during the promotion: Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1. It’s guaranteed that you’ll receive a TOTS version of a great player from one of those leagues.

The 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost you around 198,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and around 236,000 FUT coins on PC. It only requires an 87-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTS player card.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC right now.

  • GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)
  • LB: Daley Blind 88-rated (Lille)
  • CB: José Fonte 93-rated (D.C. United)
  • CB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
  • RB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
  • CM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)
  • CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)
  • CM: Adri Embarba 89-rated (RCD Espanyol)
  • LW: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)
  • RW: Gaëtan Laborde 89-rated (Montpellier)
  • ST: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)