How to complete 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90+ Deluxe Team of the Season (TOTS) Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a TOTS Player rated 90 or above overall in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
The player will be from one of the major leagues released during the promotion: Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1. It’s guaranteed that you’ll receive a TOTS version of a great player from one of those leagues.
The 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost you around 198,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and around 236,000 FUT coins on PC. It only requires an 87-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTS player card.
Here’s the cheapest solution for the 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC right now.
- GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)
- LB: Daley Blind 88-rated (Lille)
- CB: José Fonte 93-rated (D.C. United)
- CB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
- RB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- CM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)
- CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)
- CM: Adri Embarba 89-rated (RCD Espanyol)
- LW: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)
- RW: Gaëtan Laborde 89-rated (Montpellier)
- ST: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)