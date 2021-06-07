How to complete 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is your chance to get a great TOTS card.

EA Sports added a 90+ Deluxe Team of the Season (TOTS) Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a TOTS Player rated 90 or above overall in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The player will be from one of the major leagues released during the promotion: Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1. It’s guaranteed that you’ll receive a TOTS version of a great player from one of those leagues.

The 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost you around 198,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and around 236,000 FUT coins on PC. It only requires an 87-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTS player card.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the 90+ Deluxe TOTS Upgrade SBC right now.