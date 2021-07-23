How to complete 88+ Upgrade x5 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new 88+ Upgrade x5 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with five 88-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

It’s a good time to complete this SBC since there are nearly 100 special cards from past FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promos, such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), Summer Stars, and Future Stars, available in packs at the moment.

The 88+ Upgrade x5 SBC will be live for six days and is non-repeatable. If you want to complete it, all you need to do is turn in an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. You’ll spend around 130,000 FUT coins on Xbox and PlayStation, and around 140,000 FUT coins on PC, if you buy all of the cards required for the solution.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete 88+ Upgrade x5 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.