How to complete 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is your chance to get a special card with a great overall.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one of four 86-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The 86+ Player Pick SBC arrives in Ultimate Team as a new opportunity to pack a special item during the FUTTIES promo that’s been live since July 16 and introduced nearly 100 special cards from past FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promos, such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), and Summer Stars, and Future Stars.

The latest cards released have had incredible overall ratings and high skill stats, such as the 96-rated FUTTIES version of Arjen Robben from FC Groningen, 95-rated FUTTIES Daniel Carvajal from Real Madrid, and 94-rated FUTTIES Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

If you’re interested in completing the 86+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Gold squad and Rare Gold squad. The first squad requests 11 players with at least Gold level and a minimum of 40 chemistry. This one will cost you around 5,000 FUT coins on consoles and 7,500 on PC if you build it from scratch.

The second segment asks for 11 Rare Gold players and a minimum of 50 chemistry. If you buy all 11 players, you’ll have to pay around 18,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 27,800 on Xbox, and 25,900 FUT coins on PC.

Everything will cost you around 23,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and 33,000 on Xbox and PC if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solutions. This is a non-repeatable SBC that will be live until next Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.

Gold squad

GK: Asmir Begović 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

Asmir Begović 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth) CB: Pontus Jansson 75-rated (Brentford)

Pontus Jansson 75-rated (Brentford) CB: Christian Kabasele 76-rated (Watford)

Christian Kabasele 76-rated (Watford) CB: Brice Samba 75-rated (Nott’m Forest)

Brice Samba 75-rated (Nott’m Forest) LM: Conor Hourihane 75-rated (Swansea City)

Conor Hourihane 75-rated (Swansea City) CM: Lewis Cook 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

Lewis Cook 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth) CM: Harry Wilson 77-rated (Cardiff City)

Harry Wilson 77-rated (Cardiff City) RM: David Brooks 76-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

David Brooks 76-rated (AFC Bournemouth) LW: Mikel San José 75-rated (Birmingham City)

Mikel San José 75-rated (Birmingham City) RW: Joe Lolley 75-rated (Nott’m Forest)

Joe Lolley 75-rated (Nott’m Forest) ST: Jefferson Lerma 77-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

Rare Gold squad