How to complete 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one of four 86-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The 86+ Player Pick SBC arrives in Ultimate Team as a new opportunity to pack a special item during the FUTTIES promo that’s been live since Friday, July 16, and introduced nearly 100 special cards from past FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promos such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), and Summer Stars, and Future Stars.

If you’re interested in completing the 86+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum of 60 chemistry. This solo segment costs around 60,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is slightly pricier on PC (75,000 FUT coins) if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solution. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be live for the next five days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.