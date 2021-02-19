EA releases second set of Icon Swaps in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the second batch of Icon Swaps to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Players will earn a token every time they complete a challenge listed on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu. Once you gather enough tokens, you can trade them in for the Icon card of your preference.

There are six Icons available: Roberto Baggio (prime icon moments version), Emilio Butragueño (prime version), Laurent Blanc (mid version), Marc Overmars (prime icon moments version), Ashley Cole (prime version), and Deco (prime icon moments version).

The second wave of ICON Swaps of #FIFA21 are in #FUT, including new pack options and ICON Moments players. pic.twitter.com/fPBt7OMbL9 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 19, 2021

Each of these icons will have their own price. Deco requires the fewest tokens, while Baggio requires the most. Independently of the player you choose, the Icon will be an untradeable item, so you can’t sell it on the FUT market.

The Icon Swaps’ objectives will be available until March 26 when the fourth season of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ends. Most of these objectives require you to win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least first owned players from a determined soccer league.

A FUT Trader did the math and calculated that you’ll need to play around 156 games to get Baggio alone, which equates to more than 30 hours of straight gameplay.

It’s not worth grinding the game for so many hours to grab cards like Baggio or Butragueño, for example. But we’d advise you to get all the tokens and spend them on Overmars because he’s a meta card and will link to several quality French players.

