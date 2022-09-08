Can Graham Potter do better than Thomas Tuchel? Comparing Chelsea and Brighton FIFA 22 player ratings

Chelsea are not messing around. In the span of less than 48 hours, the Blues sacked manager Thomas Tuchel and unveiled his replacement, Graham Potter.

This shift at the helm at Stamford Bridge got everyone thinking: Can Graham Potter do a better job with Chelsea than Thomas Tuchel did? Is this a smart move for the former Brighton manager? A comparison between Chelsea and Brighton’s squads might give us a better understanding of why Potter decided to switch teams.

What better way to compare than to use FIFA 22 player ratings? Let’s set up some ground rules.

To make the comparison as objective as possible, we will use the same formation for both squads. We’ll go with the classic 4-4-2.

We won’t be picking by position. Instead, we will take the defenders, midfielders, and attackers with the highest overall, even if they are, for example, four CDMs.

We will use each player’s highest-rated card in FIFA 22 FUT. The only exception is Shapeshifter items since they don’t represent the players’ real-life positions. The item used for the comparison will be listed in brackets next to the OVR rating.

We have adjusted the squads to their real-life equivalents as of Sept. 8, 2022.

Which FIFA 22 squad is better?: Chelsea vs. Brighton

Chelsea

Goalkeeper and defense

GK – Édouard Mendy – 89 OVR (TOTY Honorable Mentions)

CB – Kalidou Koulibaly – 95 OVR (TOTS)

CB – Antonio Rüdiger – 90 OVR (TOTY Honorable Mentions)

RWB – Reece James – 89 OVR (Headliners)

CB – Andreas Christensen – 87 OVR (TOTGS)

Midfield

CDM – N’Golo Kanté – 97 OVR (TOTY)

CM – Jorginho – 96 OVR (TOTY)

CAM – Kai Havertz – 94 OVR (FUTTIES)

CM – Mateo Kovačić – 88 OVR (Showdown)

Attack

CF – Raheem Sterling – 97 OVR (Player Moments)

ST – Timo Werner – 90 OVR (RTTK)

Brighton

Goalkeeper and defense

GK – Robert Sanchéz – 76 OVR (Base)

LB – Leandro Trossard – 81 OVR (TOTW)

LB – Pervis Estupiñán – 79 OVR (Base)

CB – Lewis Dunk – 78 OVR (Base)

CB – Joël Veltman – 77 OVR (Base)

Midfield

CM – Enock Mwepu – 84 OVR (TOTW)

LM – Kaoru Mitoma – 82 OVR (TOTW)

LM – Alexis Mac Allister – 81 OVR (TOTW)

CDM – Billy Gilmour – 79 OVR (MOTM)

Forwards

ST – Deniz Undav – 94 OVR (TOTS)

ST – Danny Welbeck – 74 OVR (Silver Stars)

Looking at these numbers, we can understand why Graham Potter took his stuff up to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s new manager will enjoy a much stronger squad than the one he had at Brighton. But with it comes increased pressure. And unless Potter wins the Champions League with Chelsea, he won’t truly be able to claim that he did better than Tuchel.