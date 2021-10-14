Wingers are a vital part of a team in FIFA 22, especially if you play with a wide formation. These players are often the most skilled on their team, and if you know how to use their dribbling moves, you can easily break through your opponent’s defensive line.

There are a couple of vital attributes and perks that a winger needs to have in FIFA to be a great player. They preferably need to have high Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting. Ideally, you also want wingers with at least a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves. This way, you can perform most of the dribbling moves and score goals with either of the player’s feet, theoretically.

The wingers are identified as LW, which stands for left-winger, or RW, which means right-winger. There’s also the LM (left midfielder) and RM (right midfielder), who may have some of the attributes we listed above.

Here are the best wingers in FIFA 22, excluding Icons and special cards, since these are only available in Ultimate Team.