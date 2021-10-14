Best wingers in FIFA 22

Some of the best players in FIFA are wingers.

Image via EA Sports

Wingers are a vital part of a team in FIFA 22, especially if you play with a wide formation. These players are often the most skilled on their team, and if you know how to use their dribbling moves, you can easily break through your opponent’s defensive line.

There are a couple of vital attributes and perks that a winger needs to have in FIFA to be a great player. They preferably need to have high Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting. Ideally, you also want wingers with at least a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves. This way, you can perform most of the dribbling moves and score goals with either of the player’s feet, theoretically.

The wingers are identified as LW, which stands for left-winger, or RW, which means right-winger. There’s also the LM (left midfielder) and RM (right midfielder), who may have some of the attributes we listed above.

Here are the best wingers in FIFA 22, excluding Icons and special cards, since these are only available in Ultimate Team.

NameClubPositionOverall ratingSkill movesWeak foot
Lionel MessiParis Saint-GermainRW93Four-starFour-star
Neymar Paris Saint-GermainLW92Five-starFive-star
Son Heung-minTottenham HotspurLM89Four-starFive-star
Sadio ManéLiverpoolLW89Four-starFour-star
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolRW89Four-starFour-star
Raheem SterlingManchester CityLW88Four-starThree-star
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedRM87Five-starThree-star
Ángel Di MaríaParis Saint-GermainRW87Five-starTwo-star
Kingsley ComanBayern MunichLM86Four-starThree-star
Riyad MahrezManchester CityRW86Five-starFour-star