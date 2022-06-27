Wizzrobe will not remain with Envy following OpTic Gaming rebrand

With Envy completely rebranding its esports operations to fully become OpTic Gaming, it appears the organization isn’t bringing along all of its players, with Justin “Wizzrobe” Hallett announcing he is now a free agent.

Wizzrobe was the first Super Smash Bros. player to ever play for Envy, joining up with the org in June 2019 following multiple incredible runs at Melee events, including a win at Smash ‘N’ Splash 5 where he became the first Captain Falcon player to win a Major in a decade.

With @Envy now transitioning to OpTic Gaming, I will not be joining them. Although it's a very sad day for me, I still feel optimistic about my future in competing. Feeling more motivated than ever to grind and compete. With that being said, I am now a F/A looking for a new org. pic.twitter.com/rRknpyMq7I — Wizzrobe (@Wizzrobe) June 27, 2022

“With Envy now transitioning to OpTic Gaming, I will not be joining them,” Wizzrobe said. “Although it’s a very sad day for me, I still feel optimistic about my future in competing. Feeling more motivated than ever to grind and compete.”

With this move, OpTic is no longer represented in the fighting game community. Wizzrobe was the team’s only Smash player and the team hasn’t sponsored anyone in the more traditional scene.

During his time under Envy, Wizzy broke into the top-five on the Melee Panda Global Rankings for 2019, continuously putting up top finishes—with his most recent being a second-place exit at the Smash World Tour 2021 Melee Finals, which was preceded by another Major victory at Mainstage 2021.

He is now the only player from the top 10 in that MPGR 2019 ranking to not be sponsored and instantly becomes the top free agent on the market right now despite having missed most of the big-name events throughout 2022 for various reasons, including health complications.