Where to pre-order Hero and Joker Super Smash Bros. Amiibo

Joker and Hero are finally getting their own Amiibo this fall. But outside of seeing the figures for the first time, we still don’t know much about the next wave.

These are the first characters from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass DLC that are getting Amiibo for the game, so there will be a lot of people looking to buy the third-party franchises’ figurines.

Joker from Persona 5 was the first of Nintendo’s paid DLC for Smash Ultimate and is a popular character both in Japan and the West. Likewise, Dragon Quest is a massively popular franchise in Japan and the Hero Amiibo should sell just as well.

Screengrab via Nintendo Screengrab via Nintendo

Just like with every previously-released Smash Amiibo, you’ll be able to purchase them from basically any major retail seller. But as of now, there are no pre-orders up for the new toys.

GameStop and Amazon are usually the first to have listings pop up for Amiibo, so you can keep your eyes on the Nintendo sections for when they do go live.

If you want the quickest updates, you can check the Nintendo website, where the company provides links directly to retailers that sell its products, including its own website. There, you can find Amiibo, both old and new, and search for the toy you’re looking for.

Nintendo has already slotted both Amiibo for release this fall. Based on previous releases, it’s likely that the two DLC character figures will be available sometime in September or November. More details about pre-orders should be available soon once listings go live on various websites.