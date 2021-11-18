Warner Bros. unveils new fighting game, MultiVersus

It will be free-to-play and release sometime in 2022.

The fighting game genre is about to get a little bit more crowded with the addition of Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games’ upcoming cartoon brawler, MultiVersus.

In a “First Look” video posted today, Player First co-founder and game director Tony Huynh showed off some of the concepts behind the free-to-play fighter, which holds a style similar to the popular Super Smash Bros. franchise.

Worlds collide like you’ve never seen before! Here’s your first look at the free-to-play platform brawler, #MultiVersus! pic.twitter.com/lKFMTk0w6P — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 18, 2021

The key difference between MultiVersus and other brawlers, like the new Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, is that the gameplay emphasis is on teamwork between players in a two-vs-two format. While players will be able to play solo, characters have specific abilities that are made to support or synergize with teammates to encourage cooperation.

Being developed with help from Warner Bros., MultiVersus will include a large swathe of familiar characters from animated series and some from live-action shows. Among the initial roster are popular DC comic book characters like Batman, Superman, and Harley Quinn. Additionally, there are characters from newer animated series like Fin and Jake from Adventure Time and Steven Universe.

To juxtapose those faces younger fans recognize, the game also features some of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time, including Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, and Shaggy from Scooby Doo.

The game is set to be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC with full cross-play and cross-progression at launch. But First Play and Warner have a loose schedule for the game’s release.

MultiVersus is set to have a worldwide release sometime in 2022, but the devs haven’t given an indication on whether that might be earlier or later in the year.