Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12.0: Full patch notes and changes

A sizable update, including one of the final new DLC fighters.

The version 12.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which adds Kazuya Mishima, along with content from the Tekken franchise of games and balance changes for the rest of the roster.

Kazuya is the fifth fighter joining the Ultimate roster as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. He is now available alongside the Mishima Dojo stage and 39 songs from the Tekken franchise. Multiple new Mii Fighter costumes are also available as separate pieces of DLC.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu, or the Spirit Board:

Heihachi Mishima

Jin Kazama Enhanceable

Kuma & Panda

Nina Williams

King & Armor King

Ling Xiaoyu

Paul Phoenix & Marshall Law

Yoshimitsu

Jack-7

Asuka Kazama

Sophia

Arthur

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

Kazuya Challenger Pack

Dante Wig and Outfit

Shantae Wig and Outfit

Dragonborn Helm and Outfit

Lloyd Wig and Outfit

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience. Game-balance adjustments have been made (see below):



Fighter Adjustments

Fighter Move Change Marth Dash Attack Increased power in the high-damage window.Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Marth Up Tilt Attack Increased power in the high-damage window.Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Marth Down Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Young Link Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Olimar Side Smash Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window. Rosalina & Luma Side Special Made it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse. Mii Brawler Neutral Special 2 Increased the attack range in the front. Mii Brawler Side Special 1 Increased power.Extended launch distance. Mii Brawler Down Special 1 Increased power against shields.Extended launch distance. Mii Swordfighter Side Special 1 Increased power.Extended launch distance. Mii Swordfighter Up Special 1 Increased power of the last hit.Extended launch distance of the last hit. Mii Swordfighter Down Special 1 Increased invincibility speed.Increased speed for the counter detection.Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits. Mii Swordfighter Down Special 3 Increased attack speed. Mii Gunner Neutral Special 2 Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks. Mii Gunner Up Special 1 Increased attack speed. Mii Gunner Up Special 2 Extended the invincibility time. Mii Gunner Down Special 3 Reduced vulnerability. Ryu Neutral Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken. Bayonetta Flurry Attack to KO Adjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance. Bayonetta Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed. Bayonetta Down Special Increased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile. Banjo & Kazooie Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance. Banjo & Kazooie Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Banjo & Kazooie Back Air Attack Adjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance. Min Min Up Smash Attack Decreased attack speed.Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.Shortened launch distance. Min Min Up Special Decreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection. Steve & Alex Side Special Adjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape. Pyra Neutral Attack 2 Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack. Pyra Side Smash Attack Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging. Mythra Moving Air Dodge Shortened invincibility time. Mythra Neutral Attack 2 Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack. Mythra Side Smash Attack Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging. Mythra Neutral Special The launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent’s weight.

You can update Ultimate to version 12.0 now.