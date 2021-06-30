Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12.0: Full patch notes and changes

A sizable update, including one of the final new DLC fighters.

The version 12.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which adds Kazuya Mishima, along with content from the Tekken franchise of games and balance changes for the rest of the roster. 

Kazuya is the fifth fighter joining the Ultimate roster as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. He is now available alongside the Mishima Dojo stage and 39 songs from the Tekken franchise. Multiple new Mii Fighter costumes are also available as separate pieces of DLC.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu, or the Spirit Board:

  • Heihachi Mishima
  • Jin Kazama
    • Enhanceable
  • Kuma & Panda
  • Nina Williams
  • King & Armor King
  • Ling Xiaoyu
  • Paul Phoenix & Marshall Law
  • Yoshimitsu
  • Jack-7
  • Asuka Kazama
  • Sophia
  • Arthur

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

  • Kazuya Challenger Pack
  • Dante Wig and Outfit
  • Shantae Wig and Outfit
  • Dragonborn Helm and Outfit
  • Lloyd Wig and Outfit
  • Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
    • Game-balance adjustments have been made (see below):

Fighter Adjustments

FighterMoveChange
MarthDash AttackIncreased power in the high-damage window.Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
MarthUp Tilt AttackIncreased power in the high-damage window.Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
MarthDown Tilt AttackMade it easier to hit in the high-damage window.
Young LinkUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
OlimarSide Smash AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window.
Rosalina & LumaSide SpecialMade it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse.
Mii BrawlerNeutral Special 2Increased the attack range in the front.
Mii BrawlerSide Special 1Increased power.Extended launch distance.
Mii BrawlerDown Special 1Increased power against shields.Extended launch distance.
Mii SwordfighterSide Special 1Increased power.Extended launch distance.
Mii SwordfighterUp Special 1Increased power of the last hit.Extended launch distance of the last hit.
Mii SwordfighterDown Special 1Increased invincibility speed.Increased speed for the counter detection.Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits.
Mii SwordfighterDown Special 3Increased attack speed.
Mii GunnerNeutral Special 2Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks.
Mii GunnerUp Special 1Increased attack speed.
Mii GunnerUp Special 2Extended the invincibility time.
Mii GunnerDown Special 3Reduced vulnerability.
RyuNeutral SpecialMade it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken.
BayonettaFlurry Attack to KOAdjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance.
BayonettaDown Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
BayonettaDown SpecialIncreased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile.
Banjo & KazooieUp Tilt AttackExtended launch distance.
Banjo & KazooieSide Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Banjo & KazooieBack Air AttackAdjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance.
Min MinUp Smash AttackDecreased attack speed.Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.Shortened launch distance.
Min MinUp SpecialDecreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.
Steve & AlexSide SpecialAdjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape.
PyraNeutral Attack 2Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
PyraSide Smash AttackReduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
MythraMoving Air DodgeShortened invincibility time.
MythraNeutral Attack 2Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.
MythraSide Smash AttackReduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.
MythraNeutral SpecialThe launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent’s weight.

You can update Ultimate to version 12.0 now.