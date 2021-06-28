Every Tekken song coming to Smash

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has shared more details about its newest fighter coming to the roster, Kazuya.
Smash’s latest fighter comes from popular 3D-fighting game franchise Tekken and will be joining the roster on June 29, available as DLC. And just like with every downloadable fighter, this character will be accompanied by new music that players can listen to either on his exclusive Mishima Dojo stage or in the “My Music” setting.
Since there are many Tekken games, multiple songs throughout the franchise’s history were considered to join Smash, according to the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai. In total, there are 39 tracks being added to the game with Kazuya’s arrival. Similar to every other stage in the game, you can adjust the music frequency to your liking when you appear on certain stages in the My Music setting.
Here’s a list of all of the Tekken songs coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:
- Marine Stadium, Japan
- Chicago, U.S.A.
- Kyoto, Japan
- Heihachi Mishima, the King of Ironfist
- Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya*
- Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.
- Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya
- Emotionless Passion
- Attract -Embu- / Character Select
- Hwoarang
- Jin Kazama
- Heihachi Mishima
- Opening Movie (from Tekken Tag Tournament)
- Jin Stage
- Kitsch
- Bit Crusher
- Red Hot Fist
- Moonlit Wilderness
- Poolside
- Snow Castle
- Into Nirvana
- RESSURECTION
- Ethno Evening
- YUKI
- Only One Fight
- Dist Thins Out*
- Karma*
- Arisa
- Yodeling in Meadow Hill
- Abyss of Time
- Plucking Tulips
- Landscape Under the Ghost-Kaminano*
- New Wrold Order
- No Easy Way Out
- Heat Haze Shadow
- Dojo (Japanese-Style Mix)*
- DUOMO DI SIRIO 1st
- Moonsiders 1st*
- Desperate Struggle*
- Aloneness*
Kazuya is coming out tomorrow, June 29. He’ll be available for either $5.99 or will automatically join your roster if you already purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.