Every Tekken song coming to Smash

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has shared more details about its newest fighter coming to the roster, Kazuya.

Smash’s latest fighter comes from popular 3D-fighting game franchise Tekken and will be joining the roster on June 29, available as DLC. And just like with every downloadable fighter, this character will be accompanied by new music that players can listen to either on his exclusive Mishima Dojo stage or in the “My Music” setting.

Since there are many Tekken games, multiple songs throughout the franchise’s history were considered to join Smash, according to the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai. In total, there are 39 tracks being added to the game with Kazuya’s arrival. Similar to every other stage in the game, you can adjust the music frequency to your liking when you appear on certain stages in the My Music setting.

Here’s a list of all of the Tekken songs coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

Screengrab via Nintendo

Marine Stadium, Japan

Chicago, U.S.A.

Kyoto, Japan

Heihachi Mishima, the King of Ironfist

Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.

Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya

Emotionless Passion

Attract -Embu- / Character Select

Hwoarang

Jin Kazama

Heihachi Mishima

Opening Movie (from Tekken Tag Tournament)

Jin Stage

Kitsch

Bit Crusher

Red Hot Fist

Moonlit Wilderness

Poolside

Snow Castle

Into Nirvana

RESSURECTION

Ethno Evening

YUKI

Only One Fight

Dist Thins Out* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.

Karma* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.

Arisa

Yodeling in Meadow Hill

Abyss of Time

Plucking Tulips

Landscape Under the Ghost-Kaminano* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.

New Wrold Order

No Easy Way Out

Heat Haze Shadow

Dojo (Japanese-Style Mix)* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.

DUOMO DI SIRIO 1st

Moonsiders 1st* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.

Desperate Struggle* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.

Aloneness* Asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game.



Kazuya is coming out tomorrow, June 29. He’ll be available for either $5.99 or will automatically join your roster if you already purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.