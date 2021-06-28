Kazuya set to join Smash on June 29

The character from Tekken and his stage are arriving soon.

In today’s “Mr. Sakurai Presents ‘Kazuya’” stream, the series director announced the official release date for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s newest character, Kazuya from Tekken.

Longtime favorite 3D-fighter character Kazuya will join Ultimate on June 29. This release will coincide with Patch 12.0.0’s release for the game, so any player who wants to save any recent replays should make sure to archive them before Kazuya joins the roster.

Announced to be the fifth character to join the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 earlier this month, Kazuya will bring a new stage (Mishima Dojo), music tracks, and a new set of Mii Fighter costumes alongside him. As with other fighters, Kazuya’s adaption to Smash is pretty faithful and includes interesting animation techniques from his original franchise, like this accentuated stretch during his Spinning Demon move.

You can try out Kazuya for yourself when he comes out tomorrow, June 29. He’ll be available for either $5.99 or will automatically join your roster if you’ve already purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.