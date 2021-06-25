Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.0 to arrive soon

Nintendo has revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s next update, which will take the fighting game to version 12.0.0, will be rolled out in the near future, the publisher announced today on social media.

The incoming arrival of version 12.0.0 potentially means that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s next fighter, Kazuya Michima, will finally be added to the game. Nintendo confirmed during its E3 presentation earlier this month that the character from the Tekken series will join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The reveal showcased some of Kazuya’s moves and featured fun interactions with other fighters on the Smash roster, including dropping Kirby off a cliff.

“Ver. 12.0.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will arrive in the near future,” Nintendo of Europe wrote on Twitter. It’d be smart for players to save any replays they want to hold on to since the replay data from previous versions may be incompatible. “Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating.”

Ver. 12.0.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive in the near future! Your replay data from previous versions may be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 25, 2021

Nintendo will be hosting a 40-minute presentation on Monday, June 28 with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai in which he’ll provide the overview of the game’s next fighter, Kazuya. Smash fighters are often released shortly after these showcases, so fans are expecting to play with the Tekken character next week.

The 40-minute presentation will go live on June 28 at 9am CT and the official launch of Kazuya will be confirmed during the show. You can watch it on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.