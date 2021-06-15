Kazuya Mishima from Tekken coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo never outright confirmed it, but fans were ready for a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal at the E3 2021 presentation. And now, Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series is set to join the roster as the fifth fighter of Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Just like with previous announcements, the reveal showcased some of Kazuya’s moves, with plenty of nods to the Tekken series and fun little interactions with other fighters on the Smash roster, including dropping Kirby off a cliff. Many of his iconic moves made the cut, with his devil-like powers being incorporated too.

The addition of Kazuya will also bring a new stage and multiple musical tracks in a similar fashion to every other DLC fighter that’s joined Ultimate.

More specific information about Kazuya will be shared in a future “Mr. Sakurai Presents” broadcast on June 28, which will have Smash series creator Masahiro Sakurai detail how the development for this iconic fighting game character in Smash was handled, along with a gameplay showcase. This is typically where other content like new Mii Costumes, a full list of any new soundtrack additions, and more also get revealed.

A release date was not provided but that could be shared during the “Mr. Sakurai Presents” stream later this month.