Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai is YouTube’s newest rising star

In just three weeks the creator has already collected two plaques.

Making games doesn’t appear to be the only thing Masahiro Sakurai is exceptionally gifted at, with YouTube another avenue through which he has quickly risen up the ranks.

Taking to social media on Sept. 15, the Smash Bros. creator showed off his two separate YouTube plaques for hitting 100,000 subscribers and the count is far higher now.

In just three weeks, Sakurai’s English YouTube channel has garnered more than 450,000 subscribers and his Japanese channel also boasts an impressive sub count of 394,000. This is a massive accomplishment and neither channel is showing signs of slowing down.

Sakurai is best known for his work creating Nintendo hits such as Super Smash Bros. Kirby and many other popular characters.

Last month Sakurai brought a close to his daily Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshot series and crafted his YouTube presence with the goal of teaching aspiring creators how to make the best games. To accomplish this, Sakurai has posted educational videos regarding a variety of aspects of game creation.

To show these skills Sakurai has used never-before-seen development footage from games including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and more. Even if you aren’t looking to create games the channel is still a great insight into one of the most beloved creators of modern gaming.

If you’re looking to add to this growing subscriber count and check out the channel for yourself you can find it on YouTube by searching Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games.

If you’re after the Japanese channel, this can be found at the link here.