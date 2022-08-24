Super Smash Bros. director launches YouTube channel all about making games

Masahiro Sakurai will teach you plenty of tricks used in gaming today.

After calling a close to his ongoing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshot series, Masahiro Sakurai today announced a new YouTube channel designed to educate fans on creating games.

The new channel, aptly called “Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games,” currently has three videos, one explaining the intentions for the channel, another showcasing the history of work Sakurai has put together over the years, and the last already providing tips to aspiring creators.

I've decided to start a new YouTube channel called "Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games."

It launches…right now!



Subscribe today and you can brag (?) about being one of the very first to join me on this new endeavor. I'll share more details soon!



[EN]https://t.co/NC0yM3U9sd pic.twitter.com/oXDajaS8ld — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 24, 2022

In the introduction video, Sakurai explains his intention is to make the videos accessible for creators of all levels, and as such it will include both rudimentary and intricate tips. With his wealth of experience, the channel would seem like a must-visit place for those interested in crafting their own game.

The uploads will include never before seen development builds of Smash Bros. and other documents provided with permission from Nintendo.

Sakurai is known for creating Kirby and the Super Smash Bros. franchise. Other works the game director produced include Meteos, Kid Icarus: Uprising, and more.

In the channel’s first educational video viewers will learn about hit stops. Sakurai calls this one of the most important things in crafting a sequence as it highlights the impact, adding weight to the movement. While you might not have realized it, you’ve seen these implemented countless times in games.

While three videos did drop today it’s not clear what the schedule will be like for Sakurai’s new channel though he did confirm that it won’t be daily uploads.

Don’t miss any of the lessons—make sure to subscribe on YouTube here.