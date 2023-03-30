Street Fighter pros face dilemma after latest controller ban in Capcom Pro Tour

While fans are eagerly waiting for Street Fighter 6 in June, the Capcom Pro Tour will soon kick off for its 2023 season on the previous title, SFV.

High-tier players of the legendary fighting title have been training ahead of the official circuit —but some of them will have to adjust their mechanics, following a new ban on a specific controller for this season.

Leverless controllers will have to be updated to be eligible in the circuit as Capcom banned one of the functionalities that make them so efficient at SFV‘s high level earlier today. Those controllers allow players to hit combos easier by using buttons instead of the traditional joystick.

Using directional buttons to block faster will no longer be allowed either. It’s done by pressing up and down simultaneously, and then let go of the “up” button. This is considered the main advantage of the controller over pads and sticks, since it’s physically impossible to perform using a movement stick.

“This new rule is designed to ensure all leverless controllers operate to a universal standard regardless of make or model at Capcom-sanctioned events,” the publisher wrote in its new policy.

This decision reignited an old controversy in the SFV community. Some pros say the ruling doesn’t go far enough, while others argue they should be eligible without being modified or that it will be counterproductive and actually advantage leverless controller users even more. “Just ban it,” reacted veteran player Luffy.

Countless high-tier players also wondered how this rule could be enforced in online tournaments, as there is currently no way to check whether players deactivate the input.

While I think I understand the point of the rule itself, I really don't see how is this ever enforceable.

– Are TOs to check every hitbox offline?

– How tf do you even check this online? There'd need to be a software way to do so lol https://t.co/XJAJigfrqx — Damascus (@zDamascus) March 30, 2023

Leverless controllers appeared over a decade ago, and their popularity has increased since then. More and more Japanese pro players have been switching to them each year, such as veteran Daigo.

Many consider those as the best controller to perform better in SFV. “Walk block and leverless defense are broken,” explained Japanese player Mago in a recent livestream. “The days of sticks are ending.”

Capcom has already banned the use of specific combos on leverless controllers before. It’s the first time the ban gets included in Pro Tour’s ruleset, however, which includes all offline events part of the circuit.

Hit Box, the popular leverless controller’s manufacturer, said it’d comply with Capcom’s new rule, but added it was “a still-developing situation” and doubled down on the standard it established. “We still stand firmly by and believe in this standard: Up + down = Up,” referring to the input banned by Capcom. It’s still unclear if those rules will be adjusted before the circuit kicks off.

Street Fighter 6 is planned to release on June 2 on PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, SFV will be showcased in the upcoming EVO Japan, which will kick off tomorrow, March 31.