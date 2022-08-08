Evo Japan returns to Tokyo in 2023

Top titles like Guilty Gear Strive and King of Fighters XV will highlight the event's return.

In the wake of Evo 2022 completing a successful return to offline competition under new management and featuring tons of new content, the Evo team has confirmed that the event will be making its return to Japan in 2023.

Evo Japan 2023 will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the Tokyo Big Sight, featuring the entire Championship Sunday lineup from Evo 2022—Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, and King of Fighters XV.

Evo Japan returns.



Join the global fighting game community in Tokyo March 31-April 2, 2023.



Find out more below.https://t.co/4p6NQhuAwa pic.twitter.com/eu34EYLKEu — EVO (@EVO) August 8, 2022

“It is joyous having Evo Japan return to Tokyo for the global fighting game community,” Evo general manager Rick “TheHadou” Thiher said. “Japan is the birthplace of competitive fighting games and we can’t wait to open the doors at Tokyo Big Sight next spring to continue celebrating their legacy with players and fans worldwide.”

The last Evo Japan was held in January 2020, featuring a main lineup of SFV, T7, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Soulcalibur VI, Samurai Shodown, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Evo 2022 featured more than 7,000 players from 63 countries traveling to Las Vegas to compete in nine main games and a number of side tournaments.

Throughout the weekend, a number of games announced new content, including games like Dragon Ball FighterZ getting rollback netcode, King of Fighters adding crossplay, and more characters being revealed for Street Fighter 6.

Additional games and information about registration will be announced in the lead-up. TheHadou told fans to look forward to more news later this year.