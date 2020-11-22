Smash Summit 10 Online: Live results and standings

Despite everything that happened with Nintendo shutting down The Big House Online because it was going to use the community-made Slippi mod to play Super Smash Bros. Melee online, that wasn’t stopping Smash Summit.
Beyond the Summit is still running Smash Summit 10 Online, with pretty much every top Melee player in the world competing from home using Slippi.
With four days of competition, four groups of five players, and an entire bracket just for the European players, Summit 10 is still one of the most hype tournaments of the year. Heading into the main event, Zain, Wizzrobe, and Hungrybox all look in top form at the top of their group, with others like Ginger and Mango shining in their pools too.
For anyone who wants to keep up with all of the action, here are the live results for each portion of Smash Summit 10 Online, not counting the non-Smash competitions.
Groups
|Pool A
|Pool B
|Pool C
|Pool D
|Zain 4-0 (12-2)
|Ginger 2-0 (6-3)
|Wizzrobe 4-0 (12-2)
|Hbox 4-0 (12-3)
|S2J 3-1 (10-5)
|Mango 1-0 (3-0)
|iBDW 3-1 (10-6)
|n0ne 3-1 (10-8)
|FatGoku 2-2 (8-9)
|Magi 1-1 (3-3)
|Lucky 2-2 (8-8)
|Soonsay 1-3 (8-10)
|Spark 1-3 (5-10)
|SFAT 0-1 (1-3)
|Axe 1-3 (7-11)
|Captain Faceroll 1-3 (5-9)
|Gahtzu 0-4 (3-12)
|Plup 0-2 (2-6)
|Shroomed 0-4 (2-12)
|PewPewU 1-3 (5-10)
EU Bracket
- Winners Round One
- Leffen vs. Fuzzyness: Leffen 3-0
- Frenzy vs. Nicki: Frenzy 3-0
- Solobattle vs. Kins0: Solobattle 3-1
- Pipsqueak vs. Rikzz: Pipsqueak 3-2
- Trif vs. Levingy: Trif 3-0
- Amsah vs. Jah Ridin’: Amsah 3-0
- Professor Pro vs. Charlon: Professor Pro 3-0
- Makenshi vs. Isdsar: Isdsar 3-2
- Losers Round One
- Fuzzyness vs. Nicki: Nicki 3-1
- Kins0 vs. Rikzz: Kins0 3-2
- Levingy vs. Jah Ridin’: Levingy 3-1
- Charlon vs. Makenshi: Makenshi 3-1
- Winners Round Two
- Leffen vs. Frenzy: Leffen 3-1
- Solobattle vs. Pipsqueak: Pipsqueak 3-1
- Trif vs. Amsah: Trif 3-1
- Professor Pro vs. Isdsar: Professor Pro 3-1
- Losers Round Two
- Isdsar vs. Nicki: Nicki 3-1
- Amsah vs. Kins0: Kins0 3-1
- Solobattle vs. Levingy: Solobattle 3-1
- Frenzy vs. Makenshi: Frenzy 3-2
- Losers Round Three
- Nicki vs. Kins0: Nicki 3-1
- Solobattle vs. Frenzy: Solobattle 3-1
- Winners Round Three
- Leffen vs. Pipsqueak: Leffen 3-0
- Trif vs. Professor Pro: Trif 3-2
- Losers Round Four
- Pipsqueak vs. Nicki: TBD
- Professor Pro vs. Solobattle: TBD
- Losers Round Five
- TBD
- Winners Finals
- Leffen vs. Trif: TBD
- Losers Finals
- TBD
- Grand Finals
- TBD