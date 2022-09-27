Shaggy and Rick are running wild in the next MultiVersus patch

Only one of these characters is doing so for good reasons.

Rick Sanchez is finally here, but he isn’t the only addition in MultiVersus‘ next major update tomorrow. Along with the portal-slinging inventor, players will see a reworked XP system for character mastery, additional gameplay system changes, and a free Shaggy for all.

Rick is still the biggest addition to note; the new Mage fighter will have players running around and dropping memes at an unprecedented rate—even if the developers have labeled him as one of the toughest characters to learn in the game.

Oh yea Rick comes out tomorrow get excited :). IMO highest skill ceiling of any char we've released so far. https://t.co/PoLw5fVLxd — Rick-famous Reslived (@reslived) September 26, 2022

Shaggy will also be free for all players starting with this update tomorrow. He will be replacing Wonder Woman as the free tutorial character, meaning you should expect even more flying kicks and attempts to power up in random places.

A new anti-infinite-combo system has been implemented in the game that will add decay to all subsequent attacks if the same attack has been used four or more times in the same true combo. This will be monitored and improved in future updates as needed.

An additional classification has also been added to the projectile system, with Rick’s uncharged blaster currently listed as the only Light Projectile.

As for actual balance adjustments, most of the cast featured in the patch were either buffed or received bug fixes to improve gameplay interactions. The biggest buffs were given to Steven Universe who had four moves improved to add more kill power or smooth out hitboxes, along with some nice boosts for Garnet and Gizmo too.

Superman, Jake, and Shaggy predictably were hit with some of the harder nerfs this patch, with the Man of Steel getting his air command grab nerfed in hopes of making wall camp tosses a thing of the past.

Another core change to the game includes Player First Games doubling the character mastery XP needed to level up between levels three and 15. This is due to the devs finding that “players could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly” and wanting that experience to be more of a journey.

All of these updates, along with new skins like Tiger Millionaire Steven will be live in the game on Sept. 27.