The next big MultiVersus patch is here, which means Rick Sanchez is joining the roster and bringing some not-so-chaotic changes that Player First Games hopes will improve the performance and overall balance of the game.

To pair with previous updates, several additional changes to the gameplay system have been made—including the implementation of a new anti-infinite-combo system and Light Projectile classifications.

As for the balance adjustments, characters like Steven Universe, Garnet, and Gizmo are all receiving buffs to several moves, either to implement better hitboxes or generally increase the usability of certain options. Meanwhile, Superman players are getting whacked by Kryptonite for a second straight patch, with smaller nerfs impacting characters like Shaggy, Jake, and Velma.

There are tons of additional updates too, including Shaggy being a free character and XP reworks for character mastery. Here are all of the patch notes provided by Player First Games.

MultiVersus version 1.03 patch notes

General updates

Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster.

The XP required to go from level three to 15 on the character mastery track has been doubled “We were finding that players could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly. This is to help us make it a bit more of a journey.”

Loading performance improvements for PS4 and Xbox One.

Initial free character from completing the intro tutorial has been switched to Shaggy from Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman can now be purchased for Gold or Gleamium.

Attack decay steps have been added to the intro tutorial.

Fixed an issue in Coop-vs-AI that caused only Wonder Woman and Reindog bots to appear.

Fixed a bug where some players weren’t able to equip profile icons.

Fixed a bug where the game would occasionally freeze at the end-of-game screen.

Cosmetics: Reindog Skin: Chef Reindog is now available Reindog Skin: Golden Reindog is now available! ONLY purchasable with gold Steven Universe Skin: Tiger Millionaire is now available

Twitch Extension Minor visual bug fixes Added ‘Fighter Voting’ which allows broadcasters to poll their audience on which fighter to play, viewers who have MultiVersus get bonus votes. Added the ability for viewers who have MultiVersus to claim free toasts from Twitch channels running the extension.



System updates

Anti-Infinite Combo System We’ve implemented a new anti-infinite-combo system that will decay all subsequent attacks if the same attack has been used four or more times in the same true combo. The goal is to put a global soft-cap on infinite combos and make combos more creative. We hope the change pushes players to explore new and more exciting combo routes. We were considering the max number of the same attack being used to be three, but we wanted to more slowly evaluate the change. We’re going to be evaluating the change and are open to feedback on how we can improve the system!



The option to choose between four direction or eight direction for the right-stick control (c-stick) has been added to the settings menu.

Projectile Systems We are continuing the projectile systems update in this patch. The most notable addition is the inclusion of a new “Light Projectile” classification for projectiles that deal no knockback. The only Light Projectiles in the game for now are Rick’s uncharged blaster.



Character adjustments

+ Buff

– Nerf

Arya

Bug Fix Fixed issues where Arya could deal much more damage than intended.

Bug Fix: Neutral Special: Fixed issues that were causing hit boxes on stolen attacks to not hit reliably. “We are still looking at updates to Arya’s up special, but could use more time to make it right. Expect an update in the near future.”



Bugs Bunny

– Down Air Attack Hitbox is slightly smaller to better match the visuals



Finn

Bug Fix: Side Air Attack Can no longer ignore air special limits when branching into the attack.

– Air Down Attack Instant cancel on hit removed.

– Ground Side Attack Instant jump cancel on hit removed.



Garnet

+ Ground Down Attack Garnet now retains some of her velocity moving into the attack.

+ Ground Up Attack Recovery reduced by three frames on hit. This change should improve Garnet’s ability to follow up on a successful attack.

+ Air Down Attack Hitbox active frames start two frames earlier

+ Air Neutral Attack Recovery reduced by three frames on hit. This change should improve Garnet’s ability to follow up on a successful attack.



Gizmo

+ Jump Speed Increased jump speed to 3700 from 3400.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special Music note lifetime extended to 10 seconds from nine.

+ Ground Side Special Car now classified as a heavy projectile

+ Air Side Special Recovery reduced by 5 frames

+ Air Down Special Can now jump cancel out of the attack



Harley

Bug Fix: Down Special Fixed an issue where jack-in-the-box would sometimes not hit overlapping enemies



Iron Giant

Bug Fix: Neutral Special Bolts will no longer be destroyed when they exit the blast box but Iron Giant is not KOed



Jake

– Air/Ground Down Special While in the House and on the ground, Jake will no longer bounce grounded opponents.

– Ground Down Attack Recovery increased by four frames on whiff(miss).



LeBron James

Change Experimental Tag removed.

Bug Fix Fixed a bug that would cause the ball to disappear when thrown close to the enemy.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special When an ally receives a pass, they emit a small explosion to knock away enemies. No-Look pass basketball speed increased to 3200 from 3000

– Air/Ground Down Special No longer blocks heavy projectiles

– BasketBall Air Neutral Attack No longer breaks armor on first hit.



Morty

Change Experimental Tag removed.



Shaggy

– Air Side Special Recovery increased by three frames on whiff (miss).

– Air Neutral Attack No longer breaks armor on first hit



Steven Universe

Change: Air/Ground Up Special Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch

+ Ground Side Attack one to three Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch First attack can now branch earlier into the second attack Second attack can now branch earlier into the final attack Forward movement during attacks increased so that they hit more reliably.

+ Air Side Attack Increased knockback scaling to 14.5 from 13.5 “Steven’s horizontal kill power was very low. We hope this change will help him in this aspect.”

+ Air/Ground Side Special Increased projectile speed slightly.

+ Air Down Attack Hitbox active frames start two frames earlier. This change makes the active hit frames more accurately match the animation.



Superman

– Ground Up Attack Reduced charged knockback scaling to 1.5x from 2.0x. Charge cancel reduced by four frames This should make the attack slightly more of a commitment

– Ground Neutral Attack Charge cancel reduced by four frames.

– Air Up Special Recovery increased by 12 frames on whiff(miss). Lowered base knockback of down throw. This should help make the wall camping strategies less effective.



Tom and Jerry

Change: Ground Side Attack one Hitbox active frame window increased by two frames Recovery increased by four frames on whiff(miss)

– Ground Side Attack two Recovery increased by four frames on whiff(miss)

+ Air Side Attack Recovery reduced by three frames Recovery land cancel reduced by seven frames

+ Air Down Attack Recovery reduced by three frames Recovery land cancel window moved forward by three frames. Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special Jerry returns back to Tom if he is killed when attached to an ally



Velma