Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition: Season 2 to begin on Dec. 5

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have officially announced Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition: Season Two, with the next iteration of the tournament beginning on Dec. 5.

As with the original event, only players on PlayStation 4 will be able to enter and PlayStation 5 users will not be eligible.

The circuit will be split into three regions, North America, Liga Latina, and a mix of Europe, Oceania, and the Middle East combined into the Interkontinental region to round out the total. Each region will be split into divisions, with every division hosting eight separate regular season events whee players will compete for Pro Kompetition points.

At the end of the eight events, plates with the most Pro Kompetition points will play in a regional final in May 2021.

Here are how all of those regional divisions will break down for the upcoming event.

North American League – North America East and North America West

InterKontinental Kombat – Europe, Middle East, and Oceania

Liga Latina – Brazil, Mexico, Latin America Norte, and Latin America Sur

The three newest characters that were added in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Mileena, Rain, and Rambo will all be usable in the event.

Sony is once again sponsoring the event and it will run through the PS4’s tournament mode. This currently prevents PS5 players from competing because it does not yet have integration with that mode.

Here are all the requirements for players who do wish to compete in the event.

Must own or have access to Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4

Must own or have access to an active PlayStation Plus subscription

Must have a valid PlayStation Network account with an associated PSN ID

Must be at least 18 years old to be eligible

The Kompetition begins on Dec. 5 and players can sign up by visiting the PlayStation’s Competition Center page for the event.