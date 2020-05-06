Meet the fight stick designed for Super Smash Bros., the Smash Stick

When it comes to gaming, comfortability is key. Finding the right controller in terms of how the buttons are set up and how well it fits in your hands is a huge part of the experience. And when it comes to Super Smash Bros., the right controller can be the difference between winning or losing.

Some players prefer the typical digital controller style, like the Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch or the classic GameCube controller. But soon, players will have the chance to play Super Smash Bros. with a different approach.

Alt Lab Controllers has developed the Smash Stick, an arcade-style controller designed specifically for the popular franchise. The project isn’t ready yet, though. The company is still looking for funding so it can sell the device on a big scale.

Screengrab via Alt Lab Controllers

The company said that the analog joystick will give you more control over characters with subtle inputs that aren’t possible on a standard digital device. It also reduces strain on your hands for a more comfortable gaming experience, according to Alt Lab Controllers.

The controller has been in development for around six years, with a small team doing all of the R&D necessary to make it happen. It’ll be compatible with the N64, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, Switch, PC, PS3, and PS4. But it won’t be compatible with Xbox consoles, at least for now.

If you’re a Smash pro, the Smash Stick will be legal to use in tournaments. “All Smash Stick features are fully compliant within the rules defined by the Smash World Tour,” Alt Lab Controllers said.

You can’t buy it yet, but you can support the project through the crowdfunding campaign starting this June. The developers gave a sneak peek at how the controller works with Super Smash Bros. Melee.

While this controller is designed for Super Smash Bros, the company showed that it can also be used to play other games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.