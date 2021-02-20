How to unlock all characters in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 features a large selection of playable fighters ranging from iconic characters to pop culture icons from other franchises.

Several fighters are unlocked by default, but players can purchase more characters as DLC or in a different version of a game. Here’s what you need to do to unlock all of the characters in Mortal Kombat 11.

Base game characters

The Mortal Kombat 11 base game features 22 characters unlocked by default. The base roster includes notable names like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, and Liu Kang. Fans can also unlock Frost by selecting all of the Sub-Zero choices in chapter four of the story mode.

Unfortunately, Frost is the only character that can be unlocked without upgrading to a new version of Mortal Kombat 11 or buying DLC.

DLC characters

Mortal Kombat 11 offers 13 DLC characters that can be purchased in standalone DLC packs and expansions.

The Aftermath Expansion introduces Robocop, Sheeva, and Fujin and is available for $29.99 on most platforms.

Kombat Pack 1 includes Spawn, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Nightwolf, Shang Tsung, and Sindel. Kombat Pack 2 adds three new characters: Rambo, Rain, and Mileena. Both packs are available as standalone DLC for $10 to $20, depending on the platform.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition is the best option for players who want the complete roster, including DLC characters. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game and all three DLCs for $49.99.

If you’re a new player who doesn’t own the base version of Mortal Kombat 11, the Ultimate Edition is the most cost-effective choice. If you already own the base game and only want a few specific characters, you can choose from the available DLC.