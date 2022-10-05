How to check if you got a Street Fighter 6 beta code

The very first Street Fighter 6 beta test is going to be live from Oct. 7 to 9, giving players their first opportunity to play the game outside of pre-build demos that have been available at various events around the world.

It will feature a playable roster of Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken with Ranked, Casual, Battle Hub, and many other modes available to try out. Not only that, but it will also be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam with full crossplay enabled so it is easy to play with anyone who has access.

The real issue with this specific beta comes down to it being a closed beta test, meaning you must have a code to access and download the beta client on your platform of choice.

How to check if you got a beta code for Street Fighter 6

To register for the SF6 beta, you need to create a CAPCOM ID and link the platforms you want to play on, which is done through Capcom’s systems and logging into your Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam accounts for verification.

Once you are certain that your preferred accounts on those platforms are linked to your CAPCOM ID, make sure that ID is connected to an email you can check. If you receive an access code, it will be sent directly to the email that is connected to your CAPCOM ID and should be from an account using a similar email to “@cid.capcom.com.”

Registration for the beta hasn’t been cut off even though invites have already started being sent out, though the chances of getting in after the fact are pretty slim, especially since it appears that this is a very limited closed beta that Capcom plans to monitor closely in a push to see what really needs work.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make sure you are fully registered and checking frequently for a code, though. Because even if you don’t get into this beta, there might be a future chance to hit the streets before SF6 fully releases sometime in 2023.