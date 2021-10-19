Here are the patch notes for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s Oct. 18 update

The developers behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have officially released a new balance patch for the game on Steam.

Unlike the previous patch, which was mainly focused on removing broken mechanics and improving general gameplay, this is a more traditional set of patch notes. Dash dancing was added into the game, along with working to better balance 12 different fighters.

Michelangelo and Patrick are among those fighters that have received sizable changes, with Mikey being nerfed so his neutral air isn’t “dumb” anymore and Patrick getting super armor on his command input. Additionally, powerful moves for Lucy Loud, Danny Phantom, and Ren & Stimpy have had their down specials nerfed to keep them from killing at very low percentages.

Here is the full list of patch notes for the PC version of NASB, with no current timeline on when it will be available on consoles. You can also read extended thoughts from the developer about this specific patch on the official Steam page for the game.

General

Fixed characters animating at half frame rate on Rooftop Rumble, Royal Woods Cemetery and Traffic Jam while playing online

Fixed Ghost Zone causing CPU players to freeze in place

Projectiles that bounce no longer last indefinitely (Ren & Stimpy Log, CatDog Furball, Toph Boulder)

Projectiles that bounce no longer disappear when making contact with a wall or ceiling, they will continue bouncing for their spawned duration

Increased global DI window (10 degrees to 16 degrees)

Updated pixelated images in gallery

Fixed certain recovery moves not activating as expected when performed immediately after leaving launch state

Implemented dash dancing: turning around out of a run begins an immediate run in the opposite direction

Performing a dash dance starts a 15 frame warmup before a dash attack can be input. On the 16th frame and beyond, conditions for dash attacks return to normal

Added missing localized words on the options menu

Fixed Traffic Jam Bus not rendering properly on Low setting

Fighter Adjustments