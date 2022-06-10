FlyQuest signs Super Smash Bros. Melee player Jmook

FlyQuest is doubling down on Smash with another rising name.

FlyQuest is making another stake in the Super Smash Bros. Melee community, signing yet another rising star in Jake “Jmook” DiRado ahead of Battle of BC 4 this weekend.

Jmook, a veteran of the Melee scene, has only really taken the spotlight over the last several months after taking top four placements at Smash Summit 13 and Genesis Eight.

A historical rise to the top of Melee. Now on a mission to #ShowcaseGreatness & to cement himself as one of the greats. @jakedirado joins the battle as our newest Super Smash Bros. Melee competitor!

Before this recent string of top finishes, Jmook was active from around 2016 until 2019, when he stepped away from the game for a bit before returning in full force through online events in 2021. This led to several impressive top cuts throughout the year and a 13th place finish at the Smash World Tour 2021 Melee Finals.

The Shiek player followed up his strong 2021 finish with a true breakout at Genesis Eight, taking wins over Plup, lloD, n0ne, iBDW, and many more on his way to a second-place finish. He would also finish fourth at Smash Summit 13, getting some additional high-profile wins over Zain and Leffen.

FlyQuest previously signed another player who made a big leap in performance throughout 2021, bringing on John “KoDoRiN” Ko as the team’s first Smash player. From there, the organization has continued to support Smash through KoDoRiN, tournaments, and other areas, with plans to continue doing so now that Jmook is onboard.

“FlyQuest is excited to watch and support Jmook as he continues to rise through the Smash Melee competitive scene,” FlyQuest said. “With KoDoRiN and Jmook now on the roster, FlyQuest is committed to the Smash Melee community and are excited to help it continue to grow.”

Funnily enough, FlyQuest teased this signing immediately after Smash Summit 13, reaching out to Jmook on May 15 for talks that apparently went very well. They also teased it again just a day before making the announcement.