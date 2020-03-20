Fahkumram to join Tekken 7 on March 24

Development is still on schedule for Tekken 7 as Bandai Namco plans to release the newest fighter, Fahkumram, and the Cave of Enlightenment on March 24.

The Muay Thai specialist Fahkumram was revealed at the Tekken World Tour Finals 2019 and will be the fourth and final character for Tekken 7’s third season of DLC.

The King of Iron Fist Tournament is getting a bit of a shakeup with Fahkumram, as he is a brand new character to the series that takes on attributes of several others who are not represented in Tekken 7, namely Bruce Irvin. Much like Leroy Smith, he might release and be slightly broken in competitions due to the lack of on-hand testing to prepare for what he will look like in the hands of top players.

The juggernaut was an unparalleled Muay Thai fighter even before being struck by lightning at a young age and gaining a body that was stronger than the normal human physique. He used his skills to become a champion fighter and was hailed as the greatest hero of Thailand before he was arrested and forced to work for the government.

Now he is battling for both his, and his family’s freedom by taking on the strongest fighters in the world.

After Fahkumram releases, it is unknown what Bandai Namco will be working on next for Tekken 7. The Thailand native was the last of the four characters planned for the third season of DLC, and there is no road map revealing what is next.

Round 3 DLC

Zafina

Leroy Smith

Ganryu Frame Data Display Update

Fahkumram Cave of Enlightenment (Stage)



The Roaring Sky will drop into battle on March 24, along with the Thailand stage, the Cave of Enlightenment.