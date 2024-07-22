Evo to make first major foray into Europe next October, Singapore to follow

There’s nothing like a final-day surprise at Evo, and between the many awesome content announcements for the biggest FGC titles out there, the show’s organizers weren’t missing out on the fun either: Evo will make its first appearance in Europe late next year.

Evo France was announced to the public by Rick Thiher live on-stage as the major Las Vegas event wrapped, with French city Nice unveiled as the host city for a fourth edition of the expo in 2025. Organizers also revealed dates for the 2025 circuit, with Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Vegas again playing host to the biggest celebration of FGC esports.

Evo is Europe-bound next year. Image via Evo on X/Twitter

The new location announcements didn’t stop there; Evo is also set to make yet another stop in Southeast Asia in 2026, with showrunners now locking in Singapore as a host city. Very few details were shared regarding the French and Singaporean events and how they’ll match up to American and Japanese counterparts when it comes to size, but Evo is well and truly going global.

The extra main event comes as Evo breaks new ground in 2024 following a major revamp, which began with the L.A. show back in February. From a show floor expansion to the addition of more titles and live arena finals, Evo’s growth has been remarkable, to say the least. Evo has had a presence in Europe before with various Road to Evo qualifiers for various titles, but never has the esports-mad region played host to a full expo.

Are you ready?@Evo is coming to France 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oiuSr7ax2G — Evo France (@Evo_France) July 22, 2024

Evo France is slated as the fourth event for 2025, set for Oct. 10 to 12 after L.A. (February), Tokyo (May 9 to 11), and Vegas (Aug. 1 to 3). February’s event in L.A. will also include the inaugural Evo Awards, co-sponsored by Saudi-funded Qiddiya Gaming.

