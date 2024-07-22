Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo of a packed Evo 2022 main arena.
Photo via Evo
Category:
FGC

Evo 2024 – All top 8 results

All to play for.
Adam Newell
  and 
Nicholas Taifalos
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 12:19 am

Evo has many interesting games this year, with over 10,000 competitors split between eight games, all in the name of immortal glory.

Recommended Videos

Taking place between July 19 and 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, players competed in Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and plenty more of the world’s biggest fighting games, all in the name of trophies and prizes. Just like last year, only the top six players made it to the finals stage for each of the eight titles, but the top eight still received a medal and a cash prize.

Where did everyone end up and who took the greatest crown amongst the premier fighting game action? Here’s a full recap of results at Evo 2024.

Evo 2024 – Live top 8 standings and final results

A look at the main stage for Evo 2023.
All to play for. Image via Evo

Street Fighter 6 – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stPunk$12,000
2ndBigBird$6,000
3rdEndingWalker$4.500
4thMomochi$3,000
5th/6thNemo, Zhen$1,800
7th/8thAngryBird, Tokido$450

Tekken 8 – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stArslan Ash$12,000
2ndATIF$6,000
3rdNobi$4.500
4thULSAN$3,000
5th/6thRaef, KEISUKI$1,800
7th/8thCDM, JDCR$450

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stAarondamac$12,000
2ndTororo$6,000
3rdKojicoco$4.500
4thArtorias$3,000
5th/6thShinku, Vermillion$1,800
7th/8thXerom, Havaniceday$450

Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stSenaru$12,000
2ndMo. Sin$6,000
3rdNotes$4.500
4thDefiant$3,000
5th/6thOushuu-Hittou, Mario$1,800
7th/8thBigBlack, Mawaru$450

Mortal Kombat 1 – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stSonicFox$12,000
2ndNicolas$6,000
3rdZeeus$4.500
4thTheMightyUnjust$3,000
5th/6thMKJavierMK, Dyloch$1,800
7th/8thKonqueror249, REWIND$450

Guilty Gear Strive – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stNitro$12,000
2ndTatuma$6,000
3rdRedDitto$4.500
4thZando$3,000
5th/6thJack, OoeyGooeyChewySnicker$1,800
7th/8thVerix, Leffen$450

The King of Fighters XV – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stXiaohai$12,000
2ndE.T.$6,000
3rdTamago$4.500
4thViolentKain$3,000
5th/6thKoferoHonesto, SCORE$1,800
7th/8thmok, Lacid$450

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike – Evo 2024 final standings

PlacePlayerPrize
1stMOV$12,000
2ndIssei$6,000
3rdChi-Rithy$4.500
4thHayao$3,000
5th/6thResolve, FrankieBFG$1,800
7th/8thNiaBanH, Shirokuro$450
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter
Author
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com
twitter