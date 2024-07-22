Evo 2024 – All top 8 results

Evo has many interesting games this year, with over 10,000 competitors split between eight games, all in the name of immortal glory.
Recommended Videos
Taking place between July 19 and 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, players competed in Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and plenty more of the world’s biggest fighting games, all in the name of trophies and prizes. Just like last year, only the top six players made it to the finals stage for each of the eight titles, but the top eight still received a medal and a cash prize.
Where did everyone end up and who took the greatest crown amongst the premier fighting game action? Here’s a full recap of results at Evo 2024.
Evo 2024 – Live top 8 standings and final results
Street Fighter 6 – Evo 2024 final standings
Place
Player
Prize
1st
Punk
$12,000
2nd
BigBird
$6,000
3rd
EndingWalker
$4.500
4th
Momochi
$3,000
5th/6th
Nemo, Zhen
$1,800
7th/8th
AngryBird, Tokido
$450
Tekken 8 – Evo 2024 final standings
Place
Player
Prize
1st
Arslan Ash
$12,000
2nd
ATIF
$6,000
3rd
Nobi
$4.500
4th
ULSAN
$3,000
5th/6th
Raef, KEISUKI
$1,800
7th/8th
CDM, JDCR
$450
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Evo 2024 final standings
Place
Player
Prize
1st
Aarondamac
$12,000
2nd
Tororo
$6,000
3rd
Kojicoco
$4.500
4th
Artorias
$3,000
5th/6th
Shinku, Vermillion
$1,800
7th/8th
Xerom, Havaniceday
$450
Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES – Evo 2024 final standings
Place
Player
Prize
1st
Senaru
$12,000
2nd
Mo. Sin
$6,000
3rd
Notes
$4.500
4th
Defiant
$3,000
5th/6th
Oushuu-Hittou, Mario
$1,800
7th/8th
BigBlack, Mawaru
$450
Mortal Kombat 1 – Evo 2024 final standings
Place
Player
Prize
1st
SonicFox
$12,000
2nd
Nicolas
$6,000
3rd
Zeeus
$4.500
4th
TheMightyUnjust
$3,000
5th/6th
MKJavierMK, Dyloch
$1,800
7th/8th
Konqueror249, REWIND
$450
Guilty Gear Strive – Evo 2024 final standings
Place
Player
Prize
1st
Nitro
$12,000
2nd
Tatuma
$6,000
3rd
RedDitto
$4.500
4th
Zando
$3,000
5th/6th
Jack, OoeyGooeyChewySnicker
$1,800
7th/8th
Verix, Leffen
$450
The King of Fighters XV – Evo 2024 final standings
Place
Player
Prize
1st
Xiaohai
$12,000
2nd
E.T.
$6,000
3rd
Tamago
$4.500
4th
ViolentKain
$3,000
5th/6th
KoferoHonesto, SCORE
$1,800
7th/8th
mok, Lacid
$450
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike – Evo 2024 final standings
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications.
Working in the industry for over ten years.
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com
Published: Jul 22, 2024 12:19 am