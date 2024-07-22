Evo 2024 – All top 8 results

Evo has many interesting games this year, with over 10,000 competitors split between eight games, all in the name of immortal glory.

Taking place between July 19 and 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, players competed in Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and plenty more of the world’s biggest fighting games, all in the name of trophies and prizes. Just like last year, only the top six players made it to the finals stage for each of the eight titles, but the top eight still received a medal and a cash prize.

Where did everyone end up and who took the greatest crown amongst the premier fighting game action? Here’s a full recap of results at Evo 2024.

Evo 2024 – Live top 8 standings and final results

Street Fighter 6 – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st Punk $12,000 2nd BigBird $6,000 3rd EndingWalker $4.500 4th Momochi $3,000 5th/6th Nemo, Zhen $1,800 7th/8th AngryBird, Tokido $450

Tekken 8 – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st Arslan Ash $12,000 2nd ATIF $6,000 3rd Nobi $4.500 4th ULSAN $3,000 5th/6th Raef, KEISUKI $1,800 7th/8th CDM, JDCR $450

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st Aarondamac $12,000 2nd Tororo $6,000 3rd Kojicoco $4.500 4th Artorias $3,000 5th/6th Shinku, Vermillion $1,800 7th/8th Xerom, Havaniceday $450

Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st Senaru $12,000 2nd Mo. Sin $6,000 3rd Notes $4.500 4th Defiant $3,000 5th/6th Oushuu-Hittou, Mario $1,800 7th/8th BigBlack, Mawaru $450

Mortal Kombat 1 – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st SonicFox $12,000 2nd Nicolas $6,000 3rd Zeeus $4.500 4th TheMightyUnjust $3,000 5th/6th MKJavierMK, Dyloch $1,800 7th/8th Konqueror249, REWIND $450

Guilty Gear Strive – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st Nitro $12,000 2nd Tatuma $6,000 3rd RedDitto $4.500 4th Zando $3,000 5th/6th Jack, OoeyGooeyChewySnicker $1,800 7th/8th Verix, Leffen $450

The King of Fighters XV – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st Xiaohai $12,000 2nd E.T. $6,000 3rd Tamago $4.500 4th ViolentKain $3,000 5th/6th KoferoHonesto, SCORE $1,800 7th/8th mok, Lacid $450

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike – Evo 2024 final standings

Place Player Prize 1st MOV $12,000 2nd Issei $6,000 3rd Chi-Rithy $4.500 4th Hayao $3,000 5th/6th Resolve, FrankieBFG $1,800 7th/8th NiaBanH, Shirokuro $450

